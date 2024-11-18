Severe smog disrupts train services in Delhi; air quality hits hazardous levels

New Delhi, Nov 18: A dense blanket of smog enveloped the National Capital Territory of Delhi on Monday morning, severely disrupting train services and deteriorating the overall air quality. The toxic mix of smoke and fog led to an AQI (Air Quality Index) that reached a staggering 481 at 7 a.m., marking the worst pollution levels of the season and plunging the city into the “severe-plus” category.

Visibility in the capital plummeted, with Palam recording just 150 metres at 5 a.m., grounding flight operations and significantly affecting rail services. Trains across the region were delayed, affecting passengers in the process. “Our train was supposed to depart at 8:20 a.m., but due to the thick fog and smog, it’s now delayed to 9:45 a.m.,” said one passenger.

“Trains are running very late, causing a lot of inconvenience.” Kishor, another traveller, shared his distress, noting that the delays were lasting for over 24 hours. “I’ve been waiting for an hour now, but there’s no sign of the train. It’s not just Delhi—other states are experiencing similar issues,” he lamented. Bhura, waiting for a train to Meerut, also reported delays exceeding an hour.

The hazardous air quality was attributed to “unfavourable” meteorological conditions in the NCR, with the System of Air Quality and Weather Forecasting and Research (SAFAR) confirming that the AQI had reached critical levels. Under such conditions, experts warn that prolonged exposure can lead to severe health risks, especially for vulnerable groups. The government has announced stricter pollution control measures, including road closures for heavy vehicles and a call for more stringent monitoring of industrial emissions. With no immediate relief in sight, authorities are urging residents to minimise outdoor exposure and take precautionary health measures.

Delhi Chief Minister Atishi announced the suspension of physical classes for all students except those in Classes 10 and 12, with virtual lessons replacing in-person teaching. Additionally, authorities are considering measures like halving office attendance, shifting to work-from-home policies, and limiting vehicle movement with odd-even registration schemes.

