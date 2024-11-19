Tuesday, November 19, 2024
spot_img
NATIONALNews AlertREGIONAL

‘Jharkhand has become second home for me’: Himanta Biswa Sarma

By: Agencies

Date:

Share post:

spot_img
spot_img

Guwahati, Nov 19:  Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Tuesday said that Jharkhand has become a second home for him and hoped that the state will write a new chapter on November 23 when the results of the Assembly polls will be announced.

Taking to social media platform X, CM Sarma wrote, “Over the past four months, Jharkhand has truly felt like a second home to me. While I may have made a few adversaries during this period, they are far outnumbered by the friendships I’ve forged across this vibrant state.”

“As I return to Assam today, I carry with me countless cherished memories of the love and affection shared by the people of Jharkhand, especially our dedicated BJP karyakartas. I sincerely hope that Jharkhand embarks on a new journey of hope, aspiration, and development starting November 23, 2024. My best wishes to everyone!” he added.

CM Sarma, BJP’s co-observer for the polls in Jharkhand, has vociferously campaigned to oust the Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM)-Congress government. He earlier asserted that Jharkhand’s culture and society were in danger from infiltrators from Bangladesh.

CM Sarma charged that the alliance government led by the JMM was “patronising” infiltration in the state. According to Assam CM, Bangladeshi infiltrators are marrying tribal girls in Jharkhand and seizing their land. While speaking at a rally in Godda, CM Sarma, the BJP’s electoral co-in-charge for the Jharkhand Assembly elections, said: “They are posing a threat to our society and culture.”

He stated, “Santhal Pargana had two lakh Muslims and 23 lakh Hindus in 1951. However, now the percentage of Muslims has risen to 31 per cent while that of Hindus has decreased to 67 per cent from 90 per cent.” The Assam Chief Minister’s campaign for the Jharkhand polls focussed on anti-infiltration agenda.

IANS

Previous article
Resisting the new colonial masters: How India’s sovereignty stands firm amid Western pressure
Next article
India’s installed renewable energy capacity to reach 250 GW by March 2026
spot_img
spot_img

Related articles

News Alert

‘Rafa, you made me enjoy the game even more’: Federer’s emotional letter for retiring Nadal

New Delhi, Nov 19: Swiss tennis great Roger Federer wrote an emotional letter for his close friend Rafael...
Climate Change

India’s installed renewable energy capacity to reach 250 GW by March 2026

New Delhi, Nov 19: The installed renewable energy capacity (including large hydro) in India is projected to reach...
NATIONAL

Resisting the new colonial masters: How India’s sovereignty stands firm amid Western pressure

India, a civilisation enriched with millennia of cultural, intellectual and political heritage has consistently demonstrated its strength in...
NATIONAL

Karnataka’s most wanted Maoist leader Vikram Gowda killed in police encounter

Bengaluru, Nov 19: Karnataka Police have killed one of the most wanted Maoist leaders of South India, Vikram...

Follow us

Stay connected with us on social media for the latest updates, promotions, and wellness inspiration.

About Us

The Shillong Times first appeared as a tabloid weekly on 10th August 1945 under the editorship of Late Sudhindra Bhusan Chaudhuri. In 1958 it was converted to a Daily. Owing to financial constraints, within six months it reverted back to a weekly.

Latest news

‘Rafa, you made me enjoy the game even more’: Federer’s emotional letter for retiring Nadal

News Alert 0
New Delhi, Nov 19: Swiss tennis great Roger Federer...

India’s installed renewable energy capacity to reach 250 GW by March 2026

Climate Change 0
New Delhi, Nov 19: The installed renewable energy capacity...

Resisting the new colonial masters: How India’s sovereignty stands firm amid Western pressure

NATIONAL 0
India, a civilisation enriched with millennia of cultural, intellectual...
Load more

Popular news

‘Rafa, you made me enjoy the game even more’: Federer’s emotional letter for retiring Nadal

News Alert 0
New Delhi, Nov 19: Swiss tennis great Roger Federer...

India’s installed renewable energy capacity to reach 250 GW by March 2026

Climate Change 0
New Delhi, Nov 19: The installed renewable energy capacity...

Resisting the new colonial masters: How India’s sovereignty stands firm amid Western pressure

NATIONAL 0
India, a civilisation enriched with millennia of cultural, intellectual...
Load more

© 2024 The Shillong Times. All Rights Reserved | Crafted with IndoAge