Russia chides US

KYIV, Nov 18: President Joe Biden’s decision to let Ukraine strike targets inside Russia with US-supplied long-range missiles was met with ominous warnings from Moscow, a hint of menace from Kyiv and nods of approval from some Western allies.

Biden’s shift in policy added an uncertain and potentially crucial new factor to the war on the eve of its 1,000-day milestone.

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov on Monday referred journalists to a statement made by Russian President Vladimir Putin in September, in which he said allowing Ukraine to target Russia would significantly raise the stakes in the conflict.

It would change “the very nature of the conflict dramatically,” Putin said at the time. “This will mean that NATO countries – the United States and European countries – are at war with Russia.”

Peskov claimed that Western countries supplying long-range weapons also provide targeting services to Kyiv. “This fundamentally changes the modality of their involvement in the conflict,” Peskov said. (PTI)