Wednesday, November 20, 2024
spot_img
ENTERTAINMENT BUZZNATIONALNews Alert

Big B reveals Shoojit Sircar was the first director of ‘KBC’

By: Agencies

Date:

Share post:

spot_img
spot_img

Mumbai, Nov 20: The Indian auteur Shoojit Sircar, who is awaiting the release of his upcoming movie ‘I Want To Talk’, had directed the first season of the quiz based reality show ‘Kaun Banega Crorepati’.

The director appeared on the latest episode of ‘KBC’, hosted by veteran Bollywood megastar Amitabh Bachchan. A clip from the episode shared by the makers shows Big B telling the audience that Shoojit was the one at the helm of the first season of his iconic show. Big B said, “Let me tell you that when ‘KBC’ started in 2000, Shoojit was the director of the show”.

Shoojit said, “I was in the online direction, he was sitting in the control room. Siddharth Basu, whom we lovingly call Babu, requested me in Delhi to help him. And I came to Mumbai for the first time for ‘’KBC. I had never seen Mumbai before. And the way I met you, we say that the wheel of life spins, there I met you, I did a film with you, and today I am sitting here”.

‘Kaun Banega Crorepati’ is one of India’s most iconic television shows. It is also responsible for reviving the career of Big B, who back in time was facing a severe financial crunch. During the late 1990s, Big B’s production house, Amitabh Bachchan Corporation (AB Corp) had gone belly up, given its overly corporate approach in times when the industry followed a very traditional way of making movies.

In a bid to pay off the creditors, Big B took to the medium of television with ‘KBC’ in 2000. Suddenly, a megastar, who earlier was only accessible on the silver screen, reached millions of Indian households through television. With the strength of a new medium by his side, Big B not just booked the primetime of India for himself but also made a place in the heart of every Indian family.

The Indian audience gave an overwhelming response to Big B in ‘Kaun Banega Crorepati’ which is based on the UK show ‘Who Wants to Be a Millionaire?’ Meanwhile, ‘I Want To Talk’ stars Big B’s son Abhishek Bachchan in the lead role.

IANS

Previous article
Voting a precious privilege, all must exercise: Tata Sons Chairman
Next article
US has not yet seen North Korea’s atmospheric reentry missile capability: Indo-Pacific Command chief
spot_img
spot_img

Related articles

NATIONAL

SC pulls up ECI ‘for not taking steps’ for delimitation in Nagaland, Arunachal

Guwahati, Nov 20: The Supreme Court has questioned the Election Commission of India as to why no steps...
ENTERTAINMENT BUZZ

Neha Bhasin showcases her rap skills in her latest new-age hip-hop track

Mumbai, Nov 20:  Singer Neha Bhasin has released her first-ever rap song "Naam Toh Tu Janta Hai" on...
Economy

Rupee resilient despite FII outflows, India’s contribution to world market cap grows

Mumbai, Nov 20: India's strong macroeconomic fundamentals — robust GDP growth, controlled inflation, managed twin deficits and record...
Environment

Annual addition to green energy capacity likely to surpass 35 GW: Report

New Delhi, Nov 20: The annual renewable energy installation capacity is likely to surpass 35 gigawatt over the...

Follow us

Stay connected with us on social media for the latest updates, promotions, and wellness inspiration.

About Us

The Shillong Times first appeared as a tabloid weekly on 10th August 1945 under the editorship of Late Sudhindra Bhusan Chaudhuri. In 1958 it was converted to a Daily. Owing to financial constraints, within six months it reverted back to a weekly.

Latest news

SC pulls up ECI ‘for not taking steps’ for delimitation in Nagaland, Arunachal

NATIONAL 0
Guwahati, Nov 20: The Supreme Court has questioned the...

Neha Bhasin showcases her rap skills in her latest new-age hip-hop track

ENTERTAINMENT BUZZ 0
Mumbai, Nov 20:  Singer Neha Bhasin has released her...

Rupee resilient despite FII outflows, India’s contribution to world market cap grows

Economy 0
Mumbai, Nov 20: India's strong macroeconomic fundamentals — robust...
Load more

Popular news

SC pulls up ECI ‘for not taking steps’ for delimitation in Nagaland, Arunachal

NATIONAL 0
Guwahati, Nov 20: The Supreme Court has questioned the...

Neha Bhasin showcases her rap skills in her latest new-age hip-hop track

ENTERTAINMENT BUZZ 0
Mumbai, Nov 20:  Singer Neha Bhasin has released her...

Rupee resilient despite FII outflows, India’s contribution to world market cap grows

Economy 0
Mumbai, Nov 20: India's strong macroeconomic fundamentals — robust...
Load more

© 2024 The Shillong Times. All Rights Reserved | Crafted with IndoAge