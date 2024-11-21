Thursday, November 21, 2024
spot_img
NATIONALNews AlertREGIONAL

Sikkim introducing modern day technologies for fisheries: CM Prem Singh Tamang

By: Agencies

Date:

Share post:

spot_img
spot_img

Gangtok, Nov 21: Sikkim Chief Minister Prem Singh Tamang said on Thursday that the state government has been working to advance the fisheries sector by introducing modern technologies and providing training and financial support to increase productivity.

On World Fisheries Day, CM Tamang extended his heartfelt greetings and best wishes to the hardworking fish farmers, fisherfolk, and all stakeholders who contribute tirelessly to the growth of the fisheries sector.

He said: “I reaffirm our commitment to promoting sustainable fishing practices, conserving aquatic ecosystems, and supporting the welfare of our fisherfolk. Our government remains dedicated to advancing the fisheries sector by introducing modern technologies, providing training, and ensuring financial support to enhance productivity and sustainability.”

“This day reminds us of fisheries’ vital role in sustaining livelihoods, ensuring food security, and maintaining ecological balance. Fish farming and fishing have been a source of economic sustenance and a part of our culture and tradition,” he added.

The Chief Minister mentioned, “Let us work towards building a resilient and vibrant fisheries sector that contributes to our people’s prosperity and our state’s overall development.” “I take this opportunity to commend the Department of Fisheries for their unwavering dedication and remarkable efforts in advancing this sector.

Their work has directly impacted the lives of farmers, improved productivity, and fostered self-reliance,” he further said. CM Tamang has appealed to the government employees to continue their excellent work with renewed vigour, as it holds immense promise for the prosperity of our farming and fishing communities.

World Fisheries Day, themed at ‘India’s Blue Transformation: Strengthening Small-Scale and Sustainable Fisheries’, was being celebrated in Gangtok. The Chief Minister said, “I also extend my heartiest gratitude and warmest greetings to the distinguished delegates from the Union Government who have joined us in Sikkim to celebrate World Fisheries Day.

Your presence adds immense value to this occasion and reaffirms our shared commitment to the sustainable development of this vital sector.”

IANS

Previous article
AI-powered voice analysis may revolutionise early diagnosis of Parkinson’s disease
Next article
China Masters: Sindhu, Anupama bow out after losing second round matches
spot_img
spot_img

Related articles

INTERNATIONAL

38 killed in attack on passenger vehicles in Pakistan

Islamabad, Nov 21: At least 38 people were killed and 11 others injured in firing on three passenger...
NATIONAL

Cancel flights delayed beyond 3 hours, govt tells airlines

New Delhi, Nov 21: The Ministry of Civil Aviation has directed airlines to immediately inform passengers of any...
News Alert

China Masters: Sindhu, Anupama bow out after losing second round matches

Shenzen (China), Nov 21: Two-time Olympic medallist PV Sindhu and Anupama Upadhaya suffered early exits from the ongoing...
Health

AI-powered voice analysis may revolutionise early diagnosis of Parkinson’s disease

New Delhi, Nov 21: Artificial Intelligence (AI)-based algorithms that can detect subtle changes in a person's voice and...

Follow us

Stay connected with us on social media for the latest updates, promotions, and wellness inspiration.

About Us

The Shillong Times first appeared as a tabloid weekly on 10th August 1945 under the editorship of Late Sudhindra Bhusan Chaudhuri. In 1958 it was converted to a Daily. Owing to financial constraints, within six months it reverted back to a weekly.

Latest news

38 killed in attack on passenger vehicles in Pakistan

INTERNATIONAL 0
Islamabad, Nov 21: At least 38 people were killed...

Cancel flights delayed beyond 3 hours, govt tells airlines

NATIONAL 0
New Delhi, Nov 21: The Ministry of Civil Aviation...

China Masters: Sindhu, Anupama bow out after losing second round matches

News Alert 0
Shenzen (China), Nov 21: Two-time Olympic medallist PV Sindhu...
Load more

Popular news

38 killed in attack on passenger vehicles in Pakistan

INTERNATIONAL 0
Islamabad, Nov 21: At least 38 people were killed...

Cancel flights delayed beyond 3 hours, govt tells airlines

NATIONAL 0
New Delhi, Nov 21: The Ministry of Civil Aviation...

China Masters: Sindhu, Anupama bow out after losing second round matches

News Alert 0
Shenzen (China), Nov 21: Two-time Olympic medallist PV Sindhu...
Load more

© 2024 The Shillong Times. All Rights Reserved | Crafted with IndoAge