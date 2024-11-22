Friday, November 22, 2024
MEGHALAYA

HYC calls for proper records of Manipur refugees in state

By: By Our Reporter

By Our Reporter

SHILLONG, Nov 21: The Hynniewtrep Youth Council (HYC) on Thursday met East Khasi Hills district administration officials to impress upon them the importance of maintaining proper records on the number of refugees from Manipur entering Meghalaya.
Speaking to reporters after meeting Additional Deputy Commissioner Ronnie Wahlang, HYC president Roy Kupar Synrem emphasised the need for the district administration to involve local Dorbar Shnongs and police stations in monitoring refugees seeking shelter in the state. He pointed out that the turmoil in Manipur, which has persisted for the past 17 months, has led to an influx of refugees, necessitating proper documentation for the community’s welfare.
Synrem stated that the HYC believes it is essential to maintain accurate records of refugee movements. He added that, once the situation in Manipur stabilises, these refugees should be sent back to their home state. He also highlighted the potential risk of criminal elements exploiting the situation to use Shillong and other parts of Meghalaya as safe havens for illegal activities, including drug trafficking and the circulation of psychotropic substances.
The HYC president further raised concerns about certain areas under the jurisdiction of the Shillong Cantonment Board, which he claimed have become hubs for illegal activities such as drug trafficking and illegal immigration. According to Synrem, areas managed by the Cantonment Board or Defence Estate Officer fall outside the jurisdiction of local traditional institutions, leaving the movement of people unchecked and unregulated.
He cited recent incidents, such as the Lum Survey area, where 80-100 households were reportedly staying illegally, and the arrest of a drug dealer in the Cantonment area, as evidence of these issues. Synrem also pointed to numerous reports linking the area to drug peddling and illegal immigration.
Another pressing concern, he noted, is the presence of self-styled committees and councils operating under the Cantonment Board, which issue certificates for purposes such as voter enrolment. Synrem argued that this poses a significant threat to the safety and security of the local indigenous community.
To address these issues, Synrem urged the authorities to regulate the movement of people in Cantonment areas, conduct a comprehensive survey of all residents under the Cantonment Board, and maintain proper records. He also called for derecognition of self-styled committees and councils, suggesting that administrative powers for such areas should be entrusted to local traditional institutions.
“The safety and security of the indigenous community must remain a priority, and these steps are critical to ensure proper governance and accountability,” Synrem concluded.

