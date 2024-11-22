Friday, November 22, 2024
Robert Pattinson reunites with Christopher Nolan for next project

By: Agencies

Filmmaker Christopher Nolan is collecting Hollywood royalties for his next movie like the gems in the infinity gauntlet. Hollywood star Robert Pattinson is set to reunite with ace filmmaker Christopher Nolan after Tenet. The actor will be next seen in the filmmaker’s closely guarded project at Universal Pictures, reports Variety. The actor joins an impressive ensemble that already includes Matt Damon, Tom Holland, Lupita Nyong’o, Anne Hathaway and Zendaya. As per Variety, Universal and Nolan’s follow-up to their Oscar-winning drama Oppenheimer is projecting a production start date sometime in the first half of 2025. (IANS)

