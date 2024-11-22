Friday, November 22, 2024
Technology can address food wastage challenge in India: Report

By: Agencies

New Delhi, Nov 22: Using technology can help mitigate food waste — a critical challenge for India’s foodservice industry — and also promote sustainable practices, according to a report on Friday.

Food wastage can erode restaurant profits and also intensify environmental concerns, while millions around the globe suffer from undernourishment and malnutrition. Parthasaradhi Reddy Bokkala, Lead Consumer Analyst at GlobalData, a data and analytics company noted that challenges in accurately predicting customer demand lead restaurants to prepare excess food and ultimately waste.

“Small- and medium-sized restaurants often have limited resources and experience, making it difficult for them to negotiate with vendors for better pricing or to find quality services that can aid in waste reduction,” said Bokkala.

The report suggested the need to rope in technology to tackle the problem of food wastage. The adoption of technology will help in streamlining operations by helping in planning the purchases and reducing wastage, it said. The report cited Zomato’s new initiative “Food Rescue”, which will help restaurants address the challenge of food wastage to some extent.

Another feature that can help cut down food wastage, the report said, is the new order scheduling feature on both Swiggy and Zomato. This feature enables customers to order food in advance and receive it on time. Meanwhile, it will help restaurants plan their kitchens better and avoid wastage.

Reddy noted that while large restaurant chains can access technological solutions to streamline their operations, small businesses cannot due to financial constraints. “However, the proactive approach of the online food delivery platforms will help small businesses to overcome financial challenges to invest in technology,” Reddy said, noting that although these “technology innovations are nascent, they have significant potential to transform waste management at foodservice businesses”.

IANS

