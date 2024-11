By Our Reporter

SHILLONG, Nov 23: The state government will spend an additional amount of Rs 38.89 crore for the construction of the west stand of the PA Sangma Integrated Sports Complex at Tura. Following its inauguration in 2022, the Rs 127-crore sports complex suffered two casualties – first when a portion of the retaining wall collapsed in June last year and again when a section of the complex collapsed in June this year.