K9 dog squad assists Assam Forest in combating wildlife crime in rhino bearing areas

Guwahati, Nov 24: Since 2011, an elite K9 Sniffer Dog Unit operated by Aaranyak has remarkably assisted the Forest Department in rhino bearing areas of Assam in combating wildlife crime.

By giving vital clues from the scene of crime in over 100 cases of wildlife crime, this K9 dog squad has been playing a significant role in detection of wildlife offenders of late by sniffing from the scene of crime.

The sniffer dogs’ unit consists of eight (8) Belgian Malinois dogs, of which two are under training. The unit was launched way back in August 2011 by one of the country’s leading biodiversity conservation non-profit organisations, Aaranyak, (www.aaranyak.org), to assist authorities involved in protection of wildlife heritage of the state.

The choice of the Belgian Malinois breed was influenced by their remarkable prey sniffing capability.

“As soon as they pick up a scent and embark on tracking, they can outrun and capture the suspect, which they can defeat if the suspect tries to elude them. Our K9 squad members have assisted forest officials in tracing the poachers’ exit routes after rhino poaching incidents,” said internationally acclaimed conservationist of Assam and Founder of Aaranyak Dr Bibhab Kumar Talukdar.

Dr Talukdar, who initiated the K9 Sniffer Dog initiative of Aaranyak, added, “It ultimately results in the arrest of perpetrators by police and forest officials. Belgian Malinois are world-class sniffer dogs who create an unbreakable bond with their owners.”

The North-eastern region of India has served as a clandestine transit route for the illegal trade of wildlife in recent times, especially in the state of Assam. Aaranyak lauds the effective steps initiated by Assam Government to strengthen vigil to protect the State Animal of Assam – the rhinos, by enhancing trained field staff in rhino bearing areas. Proactive vigil being made by Assam Police in past few years leading to massive reduction of rhino poaching cases in Assam.

Patrolling duties are conducted by this elite K9 Sniffer Dog Squad along with frontline forest staff as directed by the management of each of the rhino bearing areas in Assam to assist vigil and prevent intrusion of culprits.

In addition to undergoing regular training, the canines receive training from a diverse group of trainers, from abroad and within India.

This sniffer dog squad often provides invaluable clues to forest officials about poachers’ escape routes following rhino poaching incidents in the state of Assam, leading to the successful arrest of culprits by both forest and police officials in various cases.

This well trained K9 squad run by Aaranyak is supported by the David Shepherd Wildlife Foundation, NABU International Foundation and People for Nature and Peace and managed by the Legal and Advocacy Division of Aaranyak.