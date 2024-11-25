Monday, November 25, 2024
INTERNATIONALNews Alert

Spiking to be made criminal offence: British PM

By: Agencies

London, Nov 25:  British Prime Minister Keir Starmer on Monday announced that spiking will be made a criminal offence in the country. “My government was elected to take back our streets, central to this mission is making sure women and girls can feel safe at night.

Perpetrators of spiking will feel the full force of the law,” Starmer posted on X ahead of a meeting with police chiefs, industry executives and transport bosses called to Downing Street to crack down on spiking and protect women and girls.

The incidents of spiking, through drinks or other means, have been rising in the United Kingdom and Monday’s meeting comes just weeks before Christmas when violence against women and girls is known to rise.

The Labour government believes that its decision to make spiking a new criminal offence will send a clear signal to the perpetrators and empower victims to report offences.

Starmer is expected to demand coordinated action across the police, transport network and venues to stamp out the “cowardly act”, including by training thousands of staff working in the nighttime economy on how to spot and tackle spiking.

“Piloted from December, the training will help equip staff with the skills they need to prevent incidents, support victims and help police collect evidence. This will be rolled out to up to 10,000 bar staff across the country by spring next year,” read a statement issued by the UK Prime Minister’s Office.

As many as 20 police forces across England and Wales have been deploying plain-clothed officers into areas around bars and clubs to spot predatory sexual behaviour. “We know it can be incredibly difficult for victims to come forward to report this awful crime, and these cases can be very hard to prosecute.

We must do more to bring the vile perpetrators who carry out this cowardly act, usually against young women and often to commit a sexual offence, to justice,” said Starmer. “That is why I made a promise that, if elected, I would make spiking a new criminal offence. Today, I am proud to have come good on that pledge,” he added.

IANS

