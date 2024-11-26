Tuesday, November 26, 2024
INTERNATIONAL

Pakistan: Violent clashes continue as protestors take control of Islamabad’s Zero Point

By: Migrate Admin

Date:

Islamabad, Nov 26: Forcing their way into Islamabad after pushing the security forces on backfoot in violent clashes that resulted in at least half a dozen deaths earlier in the day, thousands of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) protestors have reached Islamabad’s Zero Point ‘D-Chowk’ where they plan to hold an indefinite sit-in until party chief and former Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan is released from jail.

Violent clashes between the security forces and PTI protestors are being witnessed at several places in the country’s capital as Imran Khan’s wife Bushra Bibi, the driving force behind the rally, remains adamant and is urging party workers and supporters to take control of the sensitive location.

Addressing people at the main Jinnah Avenue, Bushra Bibi took an oath from supporters to stay put at the venue until her husband is released. “You all have to promise me that we will not leave D-Chowk until Imran Khan is released and is here amongst us. And, if anyone tells you that I have left, then that will be a lie,” she said.

“I also make an appeal to the people of Rawalpindi and Islamabad to come out of their homes. Nobody should leave D-Chowk even if there is shortage of food and water. We will stay here for as long as it takes until Imran Khan is released,” she added.

Bushra Bibi also cautioned PTI protesters to not trust statements coming out of the Adiala jail where Imran Khan is currently lodged. “Our plan will not change until Imran Khan comes out and tells us what to do next. No matter the pressure, we will not listen to anything until Khan addresses us directly. If Khan speaks from inside, don’t listen to him, wait for him to come outside,” she stated.

On the other hand, the government continues to warn PTI protestors that it will be forced to take “extreme steps” to protect the capital from “mob attacks” if the situation escalates further. “We have called in the Pakistan Army to ensure security of the Red Zone. I want to warn PTI again to not test our patience. We are extremely cautious and are not using force against PTI miscreants to save lives and bloodshed. In doing so, our forces have been attacked with gunfire and direct attacks, which has already resulted in martyrdom of police and ranger personnel,” said Federal Information Minister Atta Tarar.

“Any mob taking over the capital cannot be allowed. PTI wants to see dead bodies to play its dirty politics, and is using innocent lives of people to extend its evil agenda. We will not let that happen. But we will also not tolerate the unrest and spread of chaos for too long,” he added.

Meanwhile, the PTI leadership continues to remain in touch with its jailed chief, consulting him on offers and backdoor talks with the government while trying to find a mutual ground of understanding for an agreement. Bushra Bibi, on the other hand, has made it clear that she will not call off the protest rally until the government releases Imran Khan. Analysts believe that Bushra Bibi is currently calling the shots in the party, even ahead of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur.

IANS

