Weight loss, diabetes drugs can also protect kidneys: Study

New Delhi, Nov 26: The popular glucagon-like peptide-1 (GLP-1) receptor agonists known to help in weight loss as well as manage blood sugar can also protect the kidneys, regardless of diabetes status, finds a study led by an Indian-origin researcher.

Originally developed to treat diabetes, GLP-1 receptor agonists have significant benefits in people with and without diabetes, according to the study published in The Lancet Diabetes & Endocrinology. The drug stimulates insulin production and lowers blood sugar levels by mimicking the action of a hormone called glucagon-like peptide 1.

It also slows down digestion, increases feelings of fullness, and reduces hunger to aid in weight loss. Researchers from the George Institute for Global Health explored to understand the impact of GLP-1 receptor agonists on chronic kidney disease (CKD) — estimated to affect one in 10 people worldwide or about 850 million people.

They conducted a meta-analysis of 11 large-scale clinical trials of GLP-1 receptor agonists involving a total of 85,373 people. This included 67,769 people with Type 2 diabetes, while 17,604 people were overweight or obese and had cardiovascular disease but not diabetes.

The team probed seven different GLP-1 receptor agonists, including semaglutide (also known as Ozempic or Wegovy), dulaglutide (Trulicity), and liraglutide (Victoza). The team found that GLP-1 receptor agonists decreased the risk of kidney failure by 16 per cent compared to placebo.

The estimated glomerular filtration rate — a measure of how much blood the kidneys filter and reflects the rate of worsening of kidney function also declined by 22 per cent. Together, the GLP-1 receptor agonists reduced the risk of kidney failure, worsening kidney function, and death due to kidney disease by 19 per cent, the researchers said.

Lead author Professor Sunil Badve, Professorial Fellow at The George Institute for Global Health and UNSW Sydney said that the results show promise for people with chronic kidney disease.

“Chronic kidney disease is a progressive condition eventually leading to kidney failure requiring dialysis or kidney transplantation and is associated with premature death, mostly from heart disease. It has a significant impact on patients’ quality of life and incurs substantial healthcare costs,” Badve said.

IANS

Setback for Hemant Soren as court rejects exemption plea in ED case
‘When you lose, EVMs are tampered with; when you win, EVMs are fine’, SC dismisses PIL
