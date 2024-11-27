Wednesday, November 27, 2024
NATIONAL

‘EVM tampered when you lose, not when you win’

By: Agencies

SC junks plea for reverting to paper ballots

NEW DELHI, Nov 26: The Supreme Court on Tuesday dismissed a plea seeking to revert to paper ballot voting in elections in the country, saying allegations of tampering with electronic voting machine (EVM) raked up only when people lose polls.
“What happens is, when you win the election, EVMs are not tampered with. When you lose the election, EVMs are tampered (with),” remarked a bench of Justices Vikram Nath and PB Varale.
Apart from ballot paper voting, the plea sought several directions including a directive to the Election Commission to disqualify candidates for a minimum of five years if found guilty of distributing money, liquor or other material inducement to the voters during polls.
When petitioner-in-person KA Paul said he filed the PIL, the bench said, “You have interesting PILs. How do you get these brilliant ideas?”
The petitioner said he is the president of an organisation which has rescued over three lakh orphans and 40 lakh widows.
“Why are you getting into this political arena? Your area of work is very different,” the bench retorted.
After Paul revealed he had been to over 150 countries, the bench asked him whether each of the nations had ballot paper voting or used electronic voting.
The petitioner said foreign countries had adopted ballot paper voting and India should follow suit.
“Why you don’t want to be different from the rest of the world?” asked the bench.
There was corruption and in June 2024, the Election Commission announced they had seized Rs 9,000 crore, Paul responded.
“But how does that make your relief which you are claiming here relevant?” asked the bench, adding “if you shift back to physical ballot, will there be no corruption?”
Paul claimed CEO and co-founder of Tesla, Elon Musk, stated that EVMs could be tampered with and added TDP chief N Chandrababu Naidu, the current chief minister of Andhra Pradesh, and former state chief minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy had claimed EVMs could be tampered with.
“When Chandrababu Naidu lost, he said EVMs can be tampered with. Now this time, Jagan Mohan Reddy lost, he said EVMs can be tampered with,” noted the bench.
When the petitioner said everybody knew money was distributed in elections, the bench remarked, “We never received any money for any elections.”
The petitioner said another prayer in his plea was the formulation of a comprehensive framework to regulate the use of money and liquor during election campaigns and ensuring such practices were prohibited and punishable under the law.
The plea further sought a direction to mandate an extensive voter education campaign to raise awareness and importance of informed decision making. (PTI)

Govt strengthened the spirit of Constitution over last 10 years: PM Modi
