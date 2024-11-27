Indian stock market opens flat, all Adani shares trade in green

Mumbai, Nov 27: The Indian stock market opened flat on Wednesday as buying was seen in the auto and IT sectors. Shares of all Adani Portfolio of companies were trading in green in the morning trade. Adani Green shares were at Rs 905.80 after jumping Rs 7.25 or 0.81 per cent.

Adani Enterprises Ltd’s stock was up 3.4 per cent at Rs 2,224.85 apiece. At around 10:02 am, the Sensex was trading at 80,006.8 after rising 2.83 points or 0 per cent, while the Nifty was trading at 24,195.80 after rising 1.30 points or 0.01 per cent.

The market trend remained positive. On the National Stock Exchange (NSE), 1,637 stocks were trading in green, while 669 stocks were in the red. Nifty Bank was down 57.25 points or 0.11 per cent at 52,134.25. Nifty Midcap 100 index was trading at 55,992.60 after gaining 78.20 points or 0.14 per cent.

Nifty Smallcap 100 index was at 18,406.85 after gaining 141.55 points or 0.78 per cent. According to market experts, US President-elect Donald Trump has already started declaring what he intends to do immediately upon his taking office on January 20. Around 25 per cent tariffs on Mexican and Canadian imports and an additional 10 per cent tariffs on Chinese imports have already been announced.

How these countries react to these tariffs remains to be seen, they said. In the Sensex pack, NTPC, Kotak Mahindra Bank, M&M, Bajaj Finance, HCL Tech and Tech Mahindra were the top gainers. IndusInd Bank, Tata Steel and Bharti Airtel were the top losers. In the Asian markets, Hong Kong and Shanghai were trading in green.

Whereas, Jakarta, Bangkok and Seoul were trading in red. US stock markets closed in green on the previous trading day. Foreign institutional investors (FIIs) bought equities worth Rs 1,157 crore on November 26, while domestic institutional investors sold equities worth Rs 1,910 crore on the same day.

IANS