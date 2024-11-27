Wednesday, November 27, 2024
spot_img
BusinessNews Alert

Indian stock market opens flat, all Adani shares trade in green

By: Migrate Admin

Date:

Share post:

spot_img
spot_img

Mumbai, Nov 27:  The Indian stock market opened flat on Wednesday as buying was seen in the auto and IT sectors. Shares of all Adani Portfolio of companies were trading in green in the morning trade. Adani Green shares were at Rs 905.80 after jumping Rs 7.25 or 0.81 per cent.

Adani Enterprises Ltd’s stock was up 3.4 per cent at Rs 2,224.85 apiece. At around 10:02 am, the Sensex was trading at 80,006.8 after rising 2.83 points or 0 per cent, while the Nifty was trading at 24,195.80 after rising 1.30 points or 0.01 per cent.

The market trend remained positive. On the National Stock Exchange (NSE), 1,637 stocks were trading in green, while 669 stocks were in the red. Nifty Bank was down 57.25 points or 0.11 per cent at 52,134.25. Nifty Midcap 100 index was trading at 55,992.60 after gaining 78.20 points or 0.14 per cent.

Nifty Smallcap 100 index was at 18,406.85 after gaining 141.55 points or 0.78 per cent. According to market experts, US President-elect Donald Trump has already started declaring what he intends to do immediately upon his taking office on January 20. Around 25 per cent tariffs on Mexican and Canadian imports and an additional 10 per cent tariffs on Chinese imports have already been announced.

How these countries react to these tariffs remains to be seen, they said. In the Sensex pack, NTPC, Kotak Mahindra Bank, M&amp;M, Bajaj Finance, HCL Tech and Tech Mahindra were the top gainers. IndusInd Bank, Tata Steel and Bharti Airtel were the top losers. In the Asian markets, Hong Kong and Shanghai were trading in green.

Whereas, Jakarta, Bangkok and Seoul were trading in red. US stock markets closed in green on the previous trading day. Foreign institutional investors (FIIs) bought equities worth Rs 1,157 crore on November 26, while domestic institutional investors sold equities worth Rs 1,910 crore on the same day.

IANS

Previous article
Govt strengthened the spirit of Constitution over last 10 years: PM Modi
Next article
Massive anti-terror operation in J&K
spot_img
spot_img

Related articles

Health

Study finds potential genes linking depression to menstrual pain

New Delhi, Nov 27: Women suffering from depression are more likely to experience menstrual pain (also known as...
NATIONAL

Centre spent Rs 3,623 crore on steps to curb burning of crop stubble

New Delhi, Nov 27: The Centre has spent Rs 3,623.45 crore on crop residue management, since 2018, in...
NATIONAL

Massive anti-terror operation in J&K

Jammu, Nov 27: The Jammu and Kashmir Police have conducted a massive crackdown on terrorist networks linked to...
MEGHALAYA

Today in City

A legal awareness-cum-training programme on ‘Rights and Entitlement of LBGTQIA+ Community Members’ will be organised by the DLSA,...

Follow us

Stay connected with us on social media for the latest updates, promotions, and wellness inspiration.

About Us

The Shillong Times first appeared as a tabloid weekly on 10th August 1945 under the editorship of Late Sudhindra Bhusan Chaudhuri. In 1958 it was converted to a Daily. Owing to financial constraints, within six months it reverted back to a weekly.

Latest news

Study finds potential genes linking depression to menstrual pain

Health 0
New Delhi, Nov 27: Women suffering from depression are...

Centre spent Rs 3,623 crore on steps to curb burning of crop stubble

NATIONAL 0
New Delhi, Nov 27: The Centre has spent Rs...

Massive anti-terror operation in J&K

NATIONAL 0
Jammu, Nov 27: The Jammu and Kashmir Police have...
Load more

Popular news

Study finds potential genes linking depression to menstrual pain

Health 0
New Delhi, Nov 27: Women suffering from depression are...

Centre spent Rs 3,623 crore on steps to curb burning of crop stubble

NATIONAL 0
New Delhi, Nov 27: The Centre has spent Rs...

Massive anti-terror operation in J&K

NATIONAL 0
Jammu, Nov 27: The Jammu and Kashmir Police have...
Load more

© 2024 The Shillong Times. All Rights Reserved | Crafted with IndoAge