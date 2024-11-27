Wednesday, November 27, 2024
spot_img
HealthNATIONALNews Alert

Study finds potential genes linking depression to menstrual pain

By: Migrate Admin

Date:

Share post:

spot_img
spot_img

New Delhi, Nov 27: Women suffering from depression are more likely to experience menstrual pain (also known as dysmenorrhea), finds a study on Wednesday. Previous research has shown women are twice as likely as men to suffer from depression and often experience more severe physical symptoms.

While the links between mental health and reproductive health have been found, the associations have remained underexplored. To decode this, researchers from China and the UK led a study where they analysed genetic variation and identified specific genes that may be responsible for the effect of depression on menstrual pain.

“Our findings provide preliminary evidence that depression may be a cause, rather than a consequence, of dysmenorrhea,” said lead author Shuhe Liu, a doctoral student at Xi’an Jiaotong-Liverpool-University (XJTLU), China. They, however, “did not find evidence that period pain increased the risk of depression”.

In the study, published in the journal Briefings in Bioinformatics, the team analysed approximately 600,000 cases from European populations and 8,000 from East Asian populations and saw a strong link in both datasets.

They also examined the role of sleeplessness — a common problem among those suffering from depression — as a significant mediator between depression and dysmenorrhea. The results showed that increased sleep disturbances could exacerbate menstrual pain, thus stressing the need to address sleep issues to manage both conditions.

Further, the study also highlighted the need for a holistic approach when treating mental health and reproductive issues. Liu noted that “mental disorders are often not considered when treating conditions such as period pain”.

“Our findings emphasise the importance of mental health screening for people who suffer from severe menstrual pain”. While the researchers called for more studies to establish the link, they said the findings can pave the way for “more personalised treatment options, and improved healthcare, and reduce the stigma surrounding the conditions”.

IANS

Previous article
Centre spent Rs 3,623 crore on steps to curb burning of crop stubble
spot_img
spot_img

Related articles

NATIONAL

Centre spent Rs 3,623 crore on steps to curb burning of crop stubble

New Delhi, Nov 27: The Centre has spent Rs 3,623.45 crore on crop residue management, since 2018, in...
NATIONAL

Massive anti-terror operation in J&K

Jammu, Nov 27: The Jammu and Kashmir Police have conducted a massive crackdown on terrorist networks linked to...
Business

Indian stock market opens flat, all Adani shares trade in green

Mumbai, Nov 27:  The Indian stock market opened flat on Wednesday as buying was seen in the auto...
MEGHALAYA

Today in City

A legal awareness-cum-training programme on ‘Rights and Entitlement of LBGTQIA+ Community Members’ will be organised by the DLSA,...

Follow us

Stay connected with us on social media for the latest updates, promotions, and wellness inspiration.

About Us

The Shillong Times first appeared as a tabloid weekly on 10th August 1945 under the editorship of Late Sudhindra Bhusan Chaudhuri. In 1958 it was converted to a Daily. Owing to financial constraints, within six months it reverted back to a weekly.

Latest news

Centre spent Rs 3,623 crore on steps to curb burning of crop stubble

NATIONAL 0
New Delhi, Nov 27: The Centre has spent Rs...

Massive anti-terror operation in J&K

NATIONAL 0
Jammu, Nov 27: The Jammu and Kashmir Police have...

Indian stock market opens flat, all Adani shares trade in green

Business 0
Mumbai, Nov 27:  The Indian stock market opened flat...
Load more

Popular news

Centre spent Rs 3,623 crore on steps to curb burning of crop stubble

NATIONAL 0
New Delhi, Nov 27: The Centre has spent Rs...

Massive anti-terror operation in J&K

NATIONAL 0
Jammu, Nov 27: The Jammu and Kashmir Police have...

Indian stock market opens flat, all Adani shares trade in green

Business 0
Mumbai, Nov 27:  The Indian stock market opened flat...
Load more

© 2024 The Shillong Times. All Rights Reserved | Crafted with IndoAge