Army, police continue search for missing Meitei man in Manipur

Imphal, Nov 28: The Indian Army along with Manipur Police personnel continued their intense search operation for the fourth day on Thursday to locate and rescue the missing Meitei community man even as tension mounted in Imphal West district, which borders the mountainous Kangpokpi district, officials said.

A Defence spokesperson said that the Indian Army and Manipur Police have further intensified their efforts to trace Laishram Kamalbabu Singh, 56, who has been missing since November 25 from Leimakhong Kangpokpi district.

Joint search operations with police were being conducted in the region, he said. Singh, a resident of Cachar district in southern Assam and now staying at Loitang Khunou village in Imphal West, left his residence on November 25 to go to the Leimakhong military station where he works but did not report to the Army station in Kangpokpi.

The Defence spokesman said that regular meetings have been held with village heads and community elders to further strengthen the search by gathering information and seeking assistance. The Army continues to provide full support to police authorities in the ongoing investigation, reaffirming its commitment to the safety and security of the individual, a Defence release said.

The Defence PRO said that on receiving the information about the missing person, the army sprung into action, immediately activating all its resources. CCTV feeds have been scanned, his co-workers were being spoken to, and an intense search operation, including the tracker dogs, has been launched.

An official in Imphal said that Imphal West and Kangpokpi District Police along with Army teams under the personal supervision of GOC 57 Mountain Division are involved in the search operation. Physical search operations are being carried out in the village of Leimakhong and adjoining areas by the security forces to trace the missing person.

Despite a thorough search of the areas, neither the individual nor his two-wheeler has been located yet. Singh’s mobile phone has also been switched off since he left home. He has been working as a works supervisor for a contractor working with Military Engineering Services (MES) at the Leimakhong Military Station.

According to the Defence spokesperson, the Army authorities have interacted with the Civil Society Organisations (CSOs) of the region to trace the missing person. The family of the missing person has been assured of all efforts being undertaken by the Army for an early and safe return of Singh, the spokesperson said.

The spokesperson also said that the Army has requested the Meitei CSOs to remove blockades for a free and swift movement of the armed forces and police. According to police, a large number of men and women from Loitang Khunou village blocked the road leading to the headquarters of the Army’s 57th Mountain Division in protest.

The Joint Action Committee (JAC) formed after Laishram Kamalbabu Singh went missing, staged a sit-in protest on Thursday at Kanto Sabal in Imphal West district. The protesters demanded the safe release or rescue of Singh at the earliest.

Leimakhong military station, located 16 km away from the capital Imphal, is surrounded by Kuki-Zo tribal-dominated areas. After the ethnic violence broke out in Manipur in May last year, people belonging to the Meitei community fled the areas near Leimakhong village.

