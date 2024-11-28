Assam Police growing as preferred training organisation in country: CM Sarma

Guwahati, Nov 28: Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Thursday asserted that the Assam Police was emerging as a favoured training establishment for law enforcement forces across the country and security personnel from other states were actively undergoing training here.

Taking to social media platform X, CM Sarma wrote, “Assam Police is growing as a preferred training organisation in the country with many State law enforcement agencies actively undergoing courses in Assam.”

“In yet another affirmation for @assampolice’s training capabilities, 46 State Forest Service officers from Rajasthan and Uttar Pradesh are undergoing arms handling training in the State,” he mentioned.

“We will scale up our capabilities further in the coming days,” he said. Earlier, CM Sarma said that the Assam Police has been providing mentorship to the police forces of other states as well. The police academy in Assam has given training to at least 2,700 security personnel from other states, he said.

CM Sarma further said, “In a first, Dergaon’s Lachit Barphukan Police Academy is training 2,700 police personnel from other states, the most recent one being from Goa Police. As I have often said, we want to build an Assam that will be in a position to provide leadership in governance to other states.

From Policing to Women Centric DBT, we are trying to set a path which can be used by others in our collective endeavour to build a Viksit Bharat.” He also claimed that the state police force was strengthened and the case pendency has reduced at least four-fold times in the last three years.

According to him, 95,994 cases were pending in Assam in 2021 and the figure dropped down to 18,286 in 2024. The burden of cases for each investigating officer has also lowered.

In 2021, there were 52 cases per investigating officer in the Police Department which has reduced to just 7.39 cases in June 2024. The Chief Minister had praised the drastic reduction in average cases handled by every officer.

“Due to our modernisation efforts, the average number of cases an Investigating Officer of @assampolice looks after has significantly come down, reducing their burden and improving the quality of investigation,” CM Sarma had said. “This has resulted in a drastic reduction in case pendency, benefiting a large section of society,” he added.

