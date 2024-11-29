Friday, November 29, 2024
spot_img
News AlertREGIONAL

19,300 families get houses in Nagaland hills under PMAY-G scheme

By: Migrate Admin

Date:

Share post:

spot_img
spot_img

New Delhi, Nov 29 : The Pradhan Mantri Awaas Yojana Gramin (PMAY-G) has made considerable headway in Nagaland as 48,826 houses have been sanctioned under the scheme out of which the construction of 19,300 have already been completed, according to a statement issued by the Ministry of Panchayats and Rural Development on Friday.

The impact of the scheme is visible in the remote hills of Nagaland, where development projects often face logistical and geographical challenges. The pucca houses are transforming the lives of families, who once struggled for basic shelter, providing not just shelter but a sense of pride, safety, and belonging, the statement said.

These homes, built on sturdy stone columns and elevated structures, not only withstand the test of time but also symbolize resilience and renewal. The design prevents dampness and termite damage while ensuring longevity. For the families stepping into these homes, it is a moment of empowerment: a space where aspirations take root and flourish.

The scheme’s vision encapsulates an India where development is inclusive, empowering individuals while contributing to national progress, according to the statement. PMAY-G has succeeded in catalysing economic empowerment across rural India by weaving local economies into its operations.

In Nagaland, beneficiaries have harnessed local resources like bamboo and lightweight concrete to reduce construction costs while building skills and self-reliance. The scheme also bridges the gap between tradition and modernity, ensuring that progress respects cultural identities.

In Nagaland, the houses built under the scheme reflect the region’s architectural heritage, with modern aspects blending seamlessly with the natural landscape. Bamboo mats adorn the walls and ceilings, and CGI sheets serve as roofing, combining tradition with functionality.

These homes are not just functional; they are a reflection of how development can honour and integrate local traditions. “With safe and secure homes, families are free to focus on education, health, and livelihoods, paving the way for generational progress. In Nagaland, this transformation is vividly evident.

Families stepping into their new homes carry with them hopes of brighter futures, embodying the scheme’s success in turning policy into prosperity,” a senior official added.

IANS

Previous article
After meeting HM Amit Shah in Delhi, Mahayuti leaders to huddle in Mumbai
Next article
DG-IGP conference: Focus on enhancing internal security and public safety, says PM Modi
spot_img
spot_img

Related articles

Business

‘Protect yourself’: Nithin Kamath shares advice amid rising financial frauds

New Delhi, Nov 29: Online brokerage firm Zerodha’s co-founder and CEO Nithin Kamath on Friday asked people to...
NATIONAL

DG-IGP conference: Focus on enhancing internal security and public safety, says PM Modi

New Delhi, Nov 29:  Prime Minister Narendra Modi has said the All India Conference of Director Generals/Inspector Generals...
NATIONAL

After meeting HM Amit Shah in Delhi, Mahayuti leaders to huddle in Mumbai

Mumbai, Nov 29:  After a two-and-half-hour-long meeting with Home Minister Amit Shah on November 28 night in Delhi...
NATIONAL

Directorate General of Hydrocarbons, IIT Bombay to foster R&D in decarbonising petroleum sector

New Delhi, Nov 29 : The Directorate General of Hydrocarbons under the Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas...

Follow us

Stay connected with us on social media for the latest updates, promotions, and wellness inspiration.

About Us

The Shillong Times first appeared as a tabloid weekly on 10th August 1945 under the editorship of Late Sudhindra Bhusan Chaudhuri. In 1958 it was converted to a Daily. Owing to financial constraints, within six months it reverted back to a weekly.

Latest news

‘Protect yourself’: Nithin Kamath shares advice amid rising financial frauds

Business 0
New Delhi, Nov 29: Online brokerage firm Zerodha’s co-founder...

DG-IGP conference: Focus on enhancing internal security and public safety, says PM Modi

NATIONAL 0
New Delhi, Nov 29:  Prime Minister Narendra Modi has...

After meeting HM Amit Shah in Delhi, Mahayuti leaders to huddle in Mumbai

NATIONAL 0
Mumbai, Nov 29:  After a two-and-half-hour-long meeting with Home...
Load more

Popular news

‘Protect yourself’: Nithin Kamath shares advice amid rising financial frauds

Business 0
New Delhi, Nov 29: Online brokerage firm Zerodha’s co-founder...

DG-IGP conference: Focus on enhancing internal security and public safety, says PM Modi

NATIONAL 0
New Delhi, Nov 29:  Prime Minister Narendra Modi has...

After meeting HM Amit Shah in Delhi, Mahayuti leaders to huddle in Mumbai

NATIONAL 0
Mumbai, Nov 29:  After a two-and-half-hour-long meeting with Home...
Load more

© 2024 The Shillong Times. All Rights Reserved | Crafted with IndoAge