19,300 families get houses in Nagaland hills under PMAY-G scheme

New Delhi, Nov 29 : The Pradhan Mantri Awaas Yojana Gramin (PMAY-G) has made considerable headway in Nagaland as 48,826 houses have been sanctioned under the scheme out of which the construction of 19,300 have already been completed, according to a statement issued by the Ministry of Panchayats and Rural Development on Friday.

The impact of the scheme is visible in the remote hills of Nagaland, where development projects often face logistical and geographical challenges. The pucca houses are transforming the lives of families, who once struggled for basic shelter, providing not just shelter but a sense of pride, safety, and belonging, the statement said.

These homes, built on sturdy stone columns and elevated structures, not only withstand the test of time but also symbolize resilience and renewal. The design prevents dampness and termite damage while ensuring longevity. For the families stepping into these homes, it is a moment of empowerment: a space where aspirations take root and flourish.

The scheme’s vision encapsulates an India where development is inclusive, empowering individuals while contributing to national progress, according to the statement. PMAY-G has succeeded in catalysing economic empowerment across rural India by weaving local economies into its operations.

In Nagaland, beneficiaries have harnessed local resources like bamboo and lightweight concrete to reduce construction costs while building skills and self-reliance. The scheme also bridges the gap between tradition and modernity, ensuring that progress respects cultural identities.

In Nagaland, the houses built under the scheme reflect the region’s architectural heritage, with modern aspects blending seamlessly with the natural landscape. Bamboo mats adorn the walls and ceilings, and CGI sheets serve as roofing, combining tradition with functionality.

These homes are not just functional; they are a reflection of how development can honour and integrate local traditions. “With safe and secure homes, families are free to focus on education, health, and livelihoods, paving the way for generational progress. In Nagaland, this transformation is vividly evident.

Families stepping into their new homes carry with them hopes of brighter futures, embodying the scheme’s success in turning policy into prosperity,” a senior official added.

