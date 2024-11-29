90 NE police officials graduate from NEPA

Shilliong, Nov 29: As many as 90 police officers from the North East, including 6 DYSP & 40 Sub-Inspectors from Meghalaya, 14 Sub-Inspectors from Assam, 13 DySP & 6 Sub-Inspectors from Manipur and 8 DySP & 3 Sub-Inspectors from Nagaland, graduated from the North Eastern Police Academy (NEPA) during a spectacular passing-out parade (dikshant parade) held on, 29th November (Friday).

Conrad K Sangma, Chief Minister of Meghalaya, reviewed the parade and commissioned these officers into active policing. Shri Danesh Rana, IPS, Director, NEPA, administered oath to the trainee officers.

A large number of high-ranking officials from Assam & Meghalaya, special invitees, parents & relatives of trainee officers, in-service course trainees of Explosives & Bomb Disposal Course, in-service course trainees of ToT on Disaster Management, officers, staff of NEPA and their family members have witnessed the outstanding parade displayed by the trainee officers. DySP Probationer, D. Theingam Thangal, Manipur Police Service, commanded the parade.

According to a press release, these trainee officers started their training from 4th December 2023. They have undergone a training module that is well researched and widely approved. Looking at the present scenario and demand of the beneficiary states, the Indoor training Syllabus are being amended from time to time by introducing many new topics under these categories such as National Security, Importance of Quick Response, Alertness and Reaction to Situations, Trust Deficit in Police, Crime Against Women, Revenue Records, Registration of documents with Sub-Registrar, Dealing with Civil Suits and Writ Petitions, Banking Processes, Preparation of Externment Proposals, Investigation of Railway crimes, New Criminal Laws, Investigation of Cross Border Crimes, Crisis Management etc.

The training curriculum of Basic Course is broadly divided into two parts i.e. Indoor and Outdoor Subjects. The indoor syllabus comprises of three broad categories i.e. Police Science, Legal Studies, and Social Science.

Similarly, the outdoor syllabus includes Drill, Weapons Training, Physical Efficiency, Police Operations and Tactics. Besides these, Horse Riding, Driving and other physical activities are also in the curriculum as a part of Basic training. During the outdoor training, the trainees had attended 1 week tactics course conducted by SVP NPA. Also, a jungle camp was conducted where the trainees carried out Cordon and Search Operations, Field Craft, Ambush and Counter Ambush, Raid, seizure, practical exercises on postings in insurgent areas etc.

Focusing on quality training inputs, NEPA invited eminent Guest Speakers from various Expert Organisations, Academic institutions, High ranking Police officers, Serving and retired domain experts from across the country. NEPA has MoU with National Forensic Science University (NFSU), Ahmedabad, Gujarat; Sardar Patel University of Police, Security & Criminal Justice (SPUPSCJ), Jodhpur, Rajasthan; Rashtriya Raksha University (RRU), Gandhinagar, Gujarat; National Aids Control Organization (NACO); Meghalaya Police and SVP NPA.

Several Modules were organised for the trainee officer, in collaboration with other organisations such as “Module on VIP Security”; “Module on Advance Scientific Tools & Modern Investigation Techniques”; “Module on National Security” organised by Rashtriya Raksha University; “Module on Wireless Telecommunication”.

Bharat Darshan Study Tour is a part of Basic Training, where the trainees are given inputs on policing and knowledge on cultural heritage of that place. The trainees of 53rd Basic Course were divided into 6 groups under the supervision of one Officer and were taken to various places of the country w.e.f. 21st Sept. to 29th Sept. 2024. They visited various parts of the country.

Apart from Basic Training, the trainees are actively engaged in various Club Activities to build a well-rounded personality, promote team spirit and sportsmanship. They are encouraged to participate in extracurricular activities through various clubs like Extempore and Debate club, Quiz Club, Sports Club, Social Service Club, Literary Club, IT Club and Cultural Club. The trainees have organised cultural programs, Tree planation programme in the entire campus. Organised Annual Athletic Meet, quiz competition, debate, published Confluence which contains beautiful articles of their life and experience, and poems, photographs of various events & Guest Faculties etc. and Directories.

All these Club activities are supervised by one Officer In-charge. The trainees are encouraged to participate in Social Service activities such as, Blood Donation Camp, Swachhta Abhiyaan in and around NEPA Campus as well as in the nearby villages.

Besides successful completion of Basic training, the trainees also successfully obtained a postgraduate diploma in “Police Administration and Investigation” from Sardar Patel University of Police, Security and Criminal Justice, Jodhpur.

NEPA is honoured with the prestigious “Union Home Ministers’ Trophy” for being the best Training Institute at National level in the year 2015-16 and 2021-22. The Academy is also accredited “UTKRISHT” organization by CBC & NABET, New Delhi in the year 2023.

Shri Conrad K Sangma in his address appreciated Director NEPA Shri Danesh Rana, IPS, and his team for providing excellent training to the trainee officers. The Chief Minister congratulated the young officers for successfully completing the training and distributed the Trophies & Medals awarded to the trainees for their individual performance during the training period.