Indian Navy seizes 500 kg of meth in Arabian Sea

New Delhi, Nov 29: In a joint operation, the Indian Navy, with support from the Sri Lankan Navy, seized approximately 500 kg of crystal methamphetamine from Sri Lankan-flagged fishing vessels in the Arabian Sea.

The Ministry of Defence reported that the operation was initiated following Intelligence shared by the Sri Lankan Navy, which indicated possible drug smuggling aboard these vessels. Acting swiftly on the inputs, the Indian Navy coordinated efforts to track and intercept the suspected boats.

Surveillance was intensified using long-range maritime patrol aircraft, remotely piloted aircraft, and a deployed Indian Navy ship. Inputs from the Information Fusion Centre (Indian Ocean Region), Gurugram, also played a crucial role in identifying and monitoring the boats.

During the operation, two vessels were located and intercepted in a meticulously planned manoeuvre involving Indian Navy aircraft and ships. A boarding team conducted a search, uncovering around 500 kg of crystal meth. The Ministry of Defence stated that an additional naval ship was deployed to reinforce the operation.

The detained crew, along with the seized narcotics and vessels was handed over to Sri Lankan authorities for further legal proceedings. This operation highlights the growing partnership between the Indian and Sri Lankan navies, emphasising their shared commitment to addressing regional maritime security challenges.

The joint effort underlines the resolve of both nations to combat drug trafficking and maintain security in the Indian Ocean Region. The exercise also demonstrates India’s unwavering commitment to strengthening its maritime security and coastal defence mechanisms, spanning its 11,098 km coastline and its Exclusive Economic Zone of 2.4 million square kilometres, according to an official release.

Sea Vigil 24 witnessed the participation of over 21 agencies across six ministries. These included the Indian Navy, Indian Army, Indian Air Force, Indian Coast Guard, State Marine Police, Customs, BSF, CISF, Port Authorities, and Fisheries Department, among others.

IANS