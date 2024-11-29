Onslaught on the Myntdu river

By K L Tariang

The Shillong Times recently published a news item about the Meghalaya High Court’s directive to address the damage caused to the Myntdu River near Jowai, which has been affected by an ongoing road construction in its surrounding catchment areas (ST, Nov 20, 2024). The news was alarming enough to spark my curiosity, prompting me to visit the affected areas recently for a firsthand assessment.

The sight is disheartening. The once-picturesque stretch of green grass and sparse vegetation on the hillocks along the river’s upper reach is now transformed into a harsh landscape, marred by exposed cuts on the hillocks with fresh brown soil from the excavation for the road construction spilling down the slopes . Rows of sandbags have been placed to contain the soil on the spills , but they appear fragile, with visible breaches at some points which could allow soil to flow through into the river during the next rainfall. Further down, a significant quantity of excavated soil have accumulated along portions of the riverbanks and have already entered the river at some locations. .

The river along this stretch is now almost choked, its width narrowed in many places by cascading earth spills along its course. It’s a distressing sight, especially for someone like me who has cherished the Myntdu River for its once-pristine waters , idyllic picnic spots, and excellent angling opportunities. Witnessing the river’s current state is both heartbreaking and deeply frustrating, compelling me to share my thoughts on this troubling situation.

Beyond its recreational value, the Myntdu River serves as a crucial water source for the Jowai Water Supply Scheme, irrigating paddy fields in the surrounding valleys, and supporting various other needs. Considering its importance to the people of Jowai, it is imperative therefore to ensure that it is not adversely affected by any indiscriminate activity in its catchments around Jowai . As the careless road construction has critically affected the river, the questions that need to be asked are – why an alternative route—one reportedly surveyed earlier- farther from the river have not been chosen for the Dawki highway instead of the present one which is precariously close to the river. Questions also arise as to why an existing road diverging from the Shillong-Jowai route near Umulong village and already connected to the Jowai-Dawki road not far from Jowai is not instead upgraded into a highway for the same intended purpose. Moreover, with another parallel road already present along the opposite hillock, any flawed maintenance or expansion plans on these roads could further endanger the river’s health. The Myntdu River, which nearly encircles Jowai before flowing downstream, has historically been the town’s lifeline and is deeply revered by its original inhabitants. Given its significance to the local populace, obtaining environmental clearances and consulting the local community should have been the prerequisites for any major project on the river’s catchment around Jowai. Coordination among government departments during planning and construction phases would be essential. It is unclear whether these steps were taken when the project was initiated or during implementation.It is also uncertain whether the relevant district authority issued timely prohibitory orders to mitigate the river’s damage once the construction’s impact on the river became evident.

On the other hand, if the government has completed the land acquisition process for the road project, concerns persist about whether lands along the slopes below the road in the upper reaches have also been acquired to implement protective measures. Some areas below the new road show signs of demarcation, likely intended for sale as plots to buyers who may intend to build structures on these plots . Structures for habitation have already started creeping towards the opposite bank of the river , raising concerns that this stretch of the Myntdu could suffer the same fate as Shillong’s heavily polluted Umkhrah River which have densely spaced structures for habitation or for commercial purposes on its banks and where legal complexities make it difficult to remove such structures when intended .

The ongoing road construction has increased siltation in the river, adding to sediment that already settled in the river bed earlier because of sediments from unregulated quarrying upstream some years ago . This fresh sediments could affect fish habitats in pools developed by a local fishing association along the river course near Jowai thus undoing the association successful efforts .The sediment could potentially fill up the Jowai Water Supply Scheme’s reservoir as well which reportedly already requires frequent desilting . Further siltation could reduce the reservoir’s lifespan, jeopardizing the entire Jowai water supply scheme . The sediments could also impact the irrigation systems, making agriculture less viable. Many Jowai residents have expressed dissatisfaction with the way the road construction proceeded and of its adverse effects on the river. Therefore , this undermines the government’s commitment to water resource protection as often proclaimed and it could appear hypocritical for it to invite public participation, at least in Jowai , for such commitments in future.

The intervention of the Meghalaya High Court followed a petition by a local organization which advocates for the river’s cleanliness and which is concerned with its deterioration due to road construction .While the Court has issued stringent orders to mitigate the damage, accountability for the harm caused remains unclear. .However ,post-construction reclamation work on the river may not be fully effective and it would now require well-designed structures at vulnerable points to check further deterioration, followed by regular maintenance and close monitoring. Whether the government will take such steps remains to be seen. Nevertheless the case brought before the Court and the latter intervention highlights the urgent need for stronger environmental safeguards. But for the Myntdu River around Jowai , it will require vigilance and collective action from all Jowai residents and not just by few concerned individuals to ensure that the Court’s directive is diligently executed and to further make collective efforts to protect the river .However, promoting community awareness and participation in Jowai for this purpose could be challenging as many new settlers in the town are yet to be familiar about the river’s significance and who are yet to fully integrate into the community for having a close rapport .Moreover, there appears a growing trend of over-reliance on political leaders, particularly elected representatives to champion common cause in many cases and this has overshadowed collective responsibility .In this case , though the outcome from such an approach might fall short of expectations.

Consequently , it will be an uphill task to bring back this part of the Myntdu river to a near semblance of what it was before . One can only hope that the river will be spared from further damage in the near future. Any additional threats or damaging onslaughts on the river could be catastrophic for the people of Jowai. For now, the river remains integral to the town’s present population though diminishingly in recent years .However, its future and its legacy for the coming generations hangs in the balance if it continues to struggle under the weight of human negligence and indiscretion.

(K.L.Tariang is a former bureaucrat and was an original inhabitant of Jowai He now lives in Shillong and can be reached at [email protected])