Saturday, November 30, 2024
Meghalaya's HIV prevalence rate now 0.43 percent

By: Migrate Admin

Shillong, Nov 30: The Meghalaya AIDS Control Society (MACS) organised an awareness programme on Thursday as a precursor to World AIDS Day, observed annually on December 1. The event, held at the SRGT Polo Ground, aimed to educate the public about HIV/AIDS, promote testing, and combat stigma associated with the disease.

Following the programme, the participants also could go get themselves tested in the ICT Centres.

The programme featured talks by health experts, testimonials from HIV-positive individuals, and interactive sessions focusing on prevention, treatment, and the importance of early diagnosis. Information kiosks were set up to provide counseling and distribute educational materials.

Joram Beda, who served as the Chief Guest mentioned that the state now has 0.43 percent prevalence rate.

He also highlighted that Meghalaya has made strides in reducing new infections but stressed the need for continued community participation and awareness.

