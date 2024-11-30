Protests disrupt Parliament proceedings yet again

Legal matter involving private firms and US justice dept: MEA on Adani case

NEW DELHI, Nov 29: Proceedings of the Lok Sabha were adjourned for the day on Friday amid unrelenting protests by opposition members over violence in Uttar Pradesh’s Sambhal and the Adani controversy.

As soon as the House met for the day at 11 AM, opposition members started raising slogans with Congress and Samajwadi Party MPs rushing to the Well.

The House could barely take up two questions during Question Hour and Speaker Om Birla had to adjourn proceedings till 12 noon.

Opposition protests continued when the House reconvened. Some ministers laid papers and statements amid noisy protests.

Dilip Saikia, who was presiding the House, urged the opposition to play a constructive role.

When his appeals failed, he adjourned the House for the day.

The House will now meet on Monday morning.

Rajya Sabha proceedings were adjourned for the day on Friday as opposition MPs protested the rejection of adjournment notices for a discussion on allegations against the Adani Group, and the violence in Manipur and Sambhal.

The House will meet again on Monday.

Soon after laying of listed papers in the morning session, Chairman Jagdeep Dhankhar said he had received 17 notices for adjournment of scheduled business under Rule 267 of the House.

The Chairman said he was rejecting all the notices.

This led to a protest by several opposition MPs who began raising slogans. Expressing anguish, Dhankhar said, “I call upon you (MPs) for deep reflection. Rule 267 is being weaponised as a mechanism of disruption”.

The remark was protested by opposition MPs including those belonging to the Congress.

Before adjourning the proceedings for the day, he said similar issues had been raised repeatedly, leading to a loss of three working days.

The notices from MPs belonging to opposition parties were for discussion on allegations of corruption and wrongdoings against the Adani Group, communal violence in Uttar Pradesh’s Sambhal and ethnic clashes in Manipur.

It was the fourth day in a row of the ongoing Winter Session that the House did not carry out substantial business.

MEA on Adani case

‘Days after US prosecutors charged industrialist Gautam Adani and some others with bribery and fraud, India on Friday said it is a legal matter involving private firms and certain individuals and the US Department of Justice.

Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said the Indian government was not informed about the issue in advance.

“This is a legal matter involving private firms and individuals and the US Department of Justice. There are established procedures and legal avenues in such cases, which we believe would be followed,” he said.

Jaiswal was responding to a question on the charges slapped against Adani and others during his weekly media briefing.

To a question on whether the United States has served a summons or warrant on the Adani case, he said India has not received any such request.

“Any request by a foreign government for service of summons or arrest warrant is part of mutual legal assistance. Such requests are examined on merits,” Jaiswal said.“We have not received any request on this case from the US side,” he said. (PTI)