Sunday, December 1, 2024
NATIONAL

Potato prices in Bengal retail markets likely to rise as traders threaten strike

By: Agencies

Kolkata, Dec 1 : The price of potatoes, which is already high in the retail markets of West Bengal, might rise further in the coming week following the decision of the traders association to go for a strike if the ongoing impasse over the state government’s ban on the export of these vegetables to other states is not resolved.

The prices of two popular varieties of potatoes namely “Jyoti” and “Chandramukhi” are substantially high in the retail market with the rates ranging between Rs 35 and Rs 42 a kilogram.

This is the second time within little over three months that the potato traders in the state united under the Progressive Potato Traders’ Association have convened a strike. The last time they observed the striker was in August this year.

An association officer-bearer has claimed that even after the price of potatoes in retail markets has started stabilizing slowly, the state government has enforced a ban on exports of this vegetable to states like Odisha, Jharkhand, Bihar and Chhattisgarh, which are heavily dependent on supply from West Bengal.

“The ban has been imposed without issuing a formal notification in the matter. The police are stopping trucks full of potatoes at the state borders and booking the traders. In such a situation, it has become impossible for us to run our business. Hence, we have decided to go for an indefinite strike from Monday unless the ongoing fiasco on this issue is over,” the association office bearer said.

The export of potatoes from West Bengal to other states was barred from November 22, a day after Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee expressed strong reservations about the export of potatoes and onion from West Bengal to other states without meeting the internal requirements of the state.

Stating that her government will act tough on the issue, the Chief Minister said when the state government is providing funds for insurance for the farmers she could not accept the export of such food items before meeting the internal demands.

–IANS

