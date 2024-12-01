Sunday, December 1, 2024
spot_img
NATIONAL

Rahul Gandhi, Kharge honour BSF personnel on Raising Day, commend their dedication & courage

By: Agencies

Date:

Share post:

spot_img
spot_img

New Delhi, Dec 1 : Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi and Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge extended heartfelt greetings to the personnel of India’s first line of defence, the Border Security Force (BSF), on its Raising Day.

Rahul Gandhi expressed his admiration for the BSF personnel in a post on X . He wrote, “On BSF Raising Day, I extend my heartfelt greetings and salute to all the brave personnel of India’s First Line of Defence who safeguard our nation’s borders. Your unwavering commitment, courage, service, and sacrifices inspire us every day. Jai Hind.”

Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge also paid tribute, highlighting the BSF’s critical role in border security.

In his post on X, he stated, “The Border Security Force (BSF) stands as our first line of defence. We extend our heartfelt salutations to the brave women and men of the BSF who safeguard our nation’s borders under the most challenging conditions. As a nation, we remain eternally grateful and deeply proud of your unwavering courage, remarkable sacrifices, steadfast determination, and exceptional valour.”

The Border Security Force, one of the Central Armed Police Forces under the Ministry of Home Affairs, is tasked with securing India’s borders with Pakistan and Bangladesh. Formed in the aftermath of the Indo-Pakistani War of 1965, the BSF is recognised as the world’s largest border-guarding force, overseeing a stretch of 6,386.36 km of international borders.

All BSF personnel undergo rigorous training at the BSF Academy in Tekanpur, Madhya Pradesh, in preparation for the challenges of border security.

Reaffirming its dedication to its duties, the BSF reiterated its commitment to the nation and its motto, “Lifelong Duty,” on its Raising Day.

–IANS

Previous article
Bihar set to enact law to take over Bettiah Raj land for development
Next article
Two Karnataka doctors among 10 killed in road accidents in Andhra Pradesh
spot_img
spot_img

Related articles

NATIONAL

Every senior AAP leader knows about Balyan extortion case, claims Kailash Gahlot

New Delhi, Dec 1 : BJP leader Kailash Gahlot on Sunday dismissed claims of conspiracy surrounding the arrest...
NATIONAL

Speeding car kills couple in Hyderabad

Hyderabad, Dec 1: A couple was killed and four others were injured when a speeding car ran amok...
NATIONAL

No alliance in Delhi Assembly election: Kejriwal

New Delhi, Dec 1: The AAP will not tie up with any party in the upcoming Delhi Assembly...
NATIONAL

Clash of Mewar titans live on streets of Udaipur, courtesy royal family’s dispute

Jaipur, Dec 1 (IANS) Stories of erstwhile royal era battles and differences bespeaking tales of palace intrigues came...

Follow us

Stay connected with us on social media for the latest updates, promotions, and wellness inspiration.

About Us

The Shillong Times first appeared as a tabloid weekly on 10th August 1945 under the editorship of Late Sudhindra Bhusan Chaudhuri. In 1958 it was converted to a Daily. Owing to financial constraints, within six months it reverted back to a weekly.

Latest news

Every senior AAP leader knows about Balyan extortion case, claims Kailash Gahlot

NATIONAL 0
New Delhi, Dec 1 : BJP leader Kailash Gahlot...

Speeding car kills couple in Hyderabad

NATIONAL 0
Hyderabad, Dec 1: A couple was killed and four...

No alliance in Delhi Assembly election: Kejriwal

NATIONAL 0
New Delhi, Dec 1: The AAP will not tie...
Load more

Popular news

Every senior AAP leader knows about Balyan extortion case, claims Kailash Gahlot

NATIONAL 0
New Delhi, Dec 1 : BJP leader Kailash Gahlot...

Speeding car kills couple in Hyderabad

NATIONAL 0
Hyderabad, Dec 1: A couple was killed and four...

No alliance in Delhi Assembly election: Kejriwal

NATIONAL 0
New Delhi, Dec 1: The AAP will not tie...
Load more

© 2024 The Shillong Times. All Rights Reserved | Crafted with IndoAge