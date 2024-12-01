Rahul Gandhi, Kharge honour BSF personnel on Raising Day, commend their dedication & courage

New Delhi, Dec 1 : Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi and Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge extended heartfelt greetings to the personnel of India’s first line of defence, the Border Security Force (BSF), on its Raising Day.

Rahul Gandhi expressed his admiration for the BSF personnel in a post on X . He wrote, “On BSF Raising Day, I extend my heartfelt greetings and salute to all the brave personnel of India’s First Line of Defence who safeguard our nation’s borders. Your unwavering commitment, courage, service, and sacrifices inspire us every day. Jai Hind.”

Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge also paid tribute, highlighting the BSF’s critical role in border security.

In his post on X, he stated, “The Border Security Force (BSF) stands as our first line of defence. We extend our heartfelt salutations to the brave women and men of the BSF who safeguard our nation’s borders under the most challenging conditions. As a nation, we remain eternally grateful and deeply proud of your unwavering courage, remarkable sacrifices, steadfast determination, and exceptional valour.”

The Border Security Force, one of the Central Armed Police Forces under the Ministry of Home Affairs, is tasked with securing India’s borders with Pakistan and Bangladesh. Formed in the aftermath of the Indo-Pakistani War of 1965, the BSF is recognised as the world’s largest border-guarding force, overseeing a stretch of 6,386.36 km of international borders.

All BSF personnel undergo rigorous training at the BSF Academy in Tekanpur, Madhya Pradesh, in preparation for the challenges of border security.

Reaffirming its dedication to its duties, the BSF reiterated its commitment to the nation and its motto, “Lifelong Duty,” on its Raising Day.

–IANS