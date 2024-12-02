Cyclone Fengal impact: Bihar temperature likely to dip in next two days

Patna, Dec 2: The impact of Cyclone Fengal is intensifying cold conditions across Bihar, with severe cold expected in the next two days, as per the Meteorological Department’s forecast.

A significant weather change is anticipated over the next four-five days, with minimum temperatures likely to drop by three-four degrees Celsius. Authorities have issued alerts and urged residents to exercise caution during this period. On Monday, the sky is expected to remain cloudy due to the cyclone, though no rainfall is forecast.

By Tuesday, the region will experience a cold wave accompanied by dense fog, increasing the chill factor significantly. According to recent observations, Dehri in Rohtas district was the coldest place in Bihar over the past 24 hours, recording a minimum temperature of 10 degrees Celsius. Residents are advised to stay updated with weather reports and take necessary precautions to protect against the cold.

The cold wave in Bihar is being driven by two primary factors: Snowfall in the northern hilly regions and the indirect influence of Cyclone Fengal. While Fengal’s direct impact is concentrated in South India, particularly in Tamil Nadu and Kerala, where thunderstorms and rain have been reported, its peripheral effects are contributing to the drop in temperatures and changes in weather patterns in Bihar.

In the last 24 hours, Bihar’s capital, Patna, witnessed notable weather fluctuations. The maximum temperature in Patna’s airport area was recorded at 26.1 degrees Celsius, while the minimum was 14.6 degrees Celsius. Other cities in Bihar experienced similar dips in temperature.

The met department has registered temperature of 15.1 degrees Celsius in Muzaffarpur, 14 degrees Celsius in Darbhanga, 13.7 degrees Celsius in Bhagalpur, 13.1 degrees Celsius in Gaya, and 15.9 degrees Celsius in Begusarai district. Dense fog was reported in Begusarai, reducing visibility to zero during the morning hours.

Foggy conditions are expected to persist, and residents are advised to take precautions, especially while commuting. The Meteorological Department has warned of further declines in temperature in the coming days, urging people to remain cautious.

