Maha govt suspense: Sanjay Raut suspects something more than squabbles

Mumbai, Dec 2: As the suspense continues over the formation of a new government in Maharashtra, Shiv Sena(UBT) MP Sanjay Raut said on Monday that there could be something more than mere squabbles over some key ministerial portfolios in the huge delay, nearly 10 days after the Assembly election results were declared.

Speaking to the media, the SS(UBT) leader referred to the ongoing tussle for the plum home department between Mahayuti allies Bharatiya Janata Party-Shiv Sena, besides the Nationalist Congress Party, that is reportedly hampering the new government from taking office.

“The government formation process cannot be stuck just because of one post of home minister, after getting such a brute majority. The BJP has formed governments in many states in the past…There appears to be something else this time. Is someone else being brought in to replace Fadnavis, that is the question people are asking now,” said Raut.

He said it is a matter of ‘shame’ that even after the Mahayuti’s massive winning numbers, it has failed to provide an administration to the people of the state and cautioned that if something doesn’t materialize by Tuesday, then “we shall open our cards”.

He wondered that given its strong numbers what actually was preventing the Mahayuti from forming the government, “who is behind all this”, and enquired if the Shinde-led Shiv Sena was still with the BJP or not. The SS(UBT) Chief Spokesperson pointed out how, during the discussions with the rival parties before forming the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) regime in 2019, they were advised not to make the mistake of giving the home department or Speaker post to any other party.

Those were sensitive issues even at that time and also now, that was probably the reason why the MVA government collapsed (in June 2022), he said. “Why are both Shinde and Fadnavis so adamant on taking the home department…Is it to get the police salutes… or to misuse the police machinery to lodge false cases against political opponents and strike terror? It was done in the past and can be repeated in the coming days,” declared Raut.

He also sought to know that when the BJP has not yet staked claim to form the regime or got any invitation from the Governor, then why has it pitched up a tent in advance, as multiple meetings continue within the BJP and with its allies?

“Are you running the Raj Bhavan… Or is somebody else being brought in place of Fadnavis and that is delaying the government swearing-in ceremony,” asked Raut. On Monday, referring to several BJP leaders’ claims that the new regime will take oath on December 5, SS(UBT)’s Aditya Thackeray, Raut and others had questioned the BJP’s locus standi on announcing the oath ceremony before the green signal came from the Raj Bhavan.

IANS