Monday, December 2, 2024
spot_img
NewsNews Alert

Maha govt suspense: Sanjay Raut suspects something more than squabbles

By: Agencies

Date:

Share post:

spot_img
spot_img

Mumbai, Dec 2: As the suspense continues over the formation of a new government in Maharashtra, Shiv Sena(UBT) MP Sanjay Raut said on Monday that there could be something more than mere squabbles over some key ministerial portfolios in the huge delay, nearly 10 days after the Assembly election results were declared.

Speaking to the media, the SS(UBT) leader referred to the ongoing tussle for the plum home department between Mahayuti allies Bharatiya Janata Party-Shiv Sena, besides the Nationalist Congress Party, that is reportedly hampering the new government from taking office.

“The government formation process cannot be stuck just because of one post of home minister, after getting such a brute majority. The BJP has formed governments in many states in the past…There appears to be something else this time. Is someone else being brought in to replace Fadnavis, that is the question people are asking now,” said Raut.

He said it is a matter of ‘shame’ that even after the Mahayuti’s massive winning numbers, it has failed to provide an administration to the people of the state and cautioned that if something doesn’t materialize by Tuesday, then “we shall open our cards”.

He wondered that given its strong numbers what actually was preventing the Mahayuti from forming the government, “who is behind all this”, and enquired if the Shinde-led Shiv Sena was still with the BJP or not. The SS(UBT) Chief Spokesperson pointed out how, during the discussions with the rival parties before forming the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) regime in 2019, they were advised not to make the mistake of giving the home department or Speaker post to any other party.

Those were sensitive issues even at that time and also now, that was probably the reason why the MVA government collapsed (in June 2022), he said. “Why are both Shinde and Fadnavis so adamant on taking the home department…Is it to get the police salutes… or to misuse the police machinery to lodge false cases against political opponents and strike terror? It was done in the past and can be repeated in the coming days,” declared Raut.

He also sought to know that when the BJP has not yet staked claim to form the regime or got any invitation from the Governor, then why has it pitched up a tent in advance, as multiple meetings continue within the BJP and with its allies?

“Are you running the Raj Bhavan… Or is somebody else being brought in place of Fadnavis and that is delaying the government swearing-in ceremony,” asked Raut. On Monday, referring to several BJP leaders’ claims that the new regime will take oath on December 5, SS(UBT)’s Aditya Thackeray, Raut and others had questioned the BJP’s locus standi on announcing the oath ceremony before the green signal came from the Raj Bhavan.

IANS

Previous article
Joe Biden’s U-turn on son Hunter ‘exposes’ US Department of Justice that indicted Gautam Adani, other Group figures
Next article
Over 19,135 acres of poppy cultivation destroyed in seven years: Manipur govt report
spot_img
spot_img

Related articles

NATIONAL

Classes to resume in NEHU from Wednesday

Shillong, Dec 2: The agitating NEHUSU and KSU NEHU Unit on Monday decided to allow resumption of normal...
Health

Increased intake of plant protein to boost your heart health

New Delhi, Dec 2: Eating more plant-based protein than animal-based protein may help reduce the risk of cardiovascular...
ENTERTAINMENT BUZZ

Patralekhaa to husband Rajkummar Rao: You are the hardest working man in a room

Mumbai, Dec 2: Actress Patralekhaa has heaped praise on acclaimed actor and husband Rajkummar Rao and said...
NATIONAL

Over 19,135 acres of poppy cultivation destroyed in seven years: Manipur govt report

Imphal, Dec 2:  Various law enforcing agencies, including Manipur Police, have destroyed 19,135.60 acres of illegal poppy cultivation...

Follow us

Stay connected with us on social media for the latest updates, promotions, and wellness inspiration.

About Us

The Shillong Times first appeared as a tabloid weekly on 10th August 1945 under the editorship of Late Sudhindra Bhusan Chaudhuri. In 1958 it was converted to a Daily. Owing to financial constraints, within six months it reverted back to a weekly.

Latest news

Classes to resume in NEHU from Wednesday

NATIONAL 0
Shillong, Dec 2: The agitating NEHUSU and KSU NEHU...

Increased intake of plant protein to boost your heart health

Health 0
New Delhi, Dec 2: Eating more plant-based protein than...

Patralekhaa to husband Rajkummar Rao: You are the hardest working man in a room

ENTERTAINMENT BUZZ 0
Mumbai, Dec 2: Actress Patralekhaa has heaped praise...
Load more

Popular news

Classes to resume in NEHU from Wednesday

NATIONAL 0
Shillong, Dec 2: The agitating NEHUSU and KSU NEHU...

Increased intake of plant protein to boost your heart health

Health 0
New Delhi, Dec 2: Eating more plant-based protein than...

Patralekhaa to husband Rajkummar Rao: You are the hardest working man in a room

ENTERTAINMENT BUZZ 0
Mumbai, Dec 2: Actress Patralekhaa has heaped praise...
Load more

© 2024 The Shillong Times. All Rights Reserved | Crafted with IndoAge