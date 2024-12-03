Tuesday, December 3, 2024
NATIONAL

Assam CM meets DoNER minister; discusses development projects in state

Guwahati, Dec 3: Assam chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma met Union Minister for Development of North Eastern Region (DoNER) Jyotiraditya M Scindia at his official residence in New Delhi on Tuesday and discussed avenues related to ongoing development projects in the state.

Praising the DoNER minister for the upcoming Ashtalakshmi Mahotsav in the national capital, the chief minister discussed in detail with the Union minister about the event, which aims to give impetus to the Northeast region.

The chief minister discussed avenues related to ongoing development projects in Assam.

In course of the meeting that lasted for close to 30 minutes, Sarma also invited Scindia to attend the Assam Infrastructure and Investment Summit 2025 scheduled to be held in Guwahati in February next year.

Later, taking to the microblogging site X (formerly Twitter), the chief minister wrote, “This morning, I had the pleasure to invite Union Minister Shri JM Scindia ji to the Advantage Assam summit to be held in Guwahati in February 2025.”

“We also discussed about the upcoming Ashtalakshmi Mahotsav being driven by the Minister of DoNER, and avenues related to ongoing development projects in the state,” the chief minister stated.

Notably, the Assam chief minister had met Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the Parliament House in New Delhi on Monday and extended the invitation to attend the Assam Investor and Infrastructure Summit in Guwahati.

Sarma also met Union external affairs minister S. Jaishankar at Jawaharlal Nehru Bhawan on Monday evening and invited him to grace the upcoming Assam Infrastructure and Investment Summit 2025.

The chief minister also sought all possible cooperation from Ministry of External Affairs to make the summit a success.

