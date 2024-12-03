Biden pardons his son Hunter

Washington, Dec 2: Outgoing US President Joe Biden Sunday issued “a full and unconditional pardon” to Hunter Biden arguing that he was singled out only because he was his son.

“For my entire career I have followed a simple principle: just tell the American people the truth. They’ll be fair-minded. Here’s the truth: I believe in the justice system, but as I have wrestled with this, I also believe raw politics has infected this process and it led to a miscarriage of justice – and once I made this decision this weekend, there was no sense in delaying it further,” Biden said in a statement Sunday night.

Hunter Biden was convicted early this year on federal gun and tax charges and was set to appear soon in Delon, California, where he faced the potential of lengthy prison sentences.

“From the day I took office, I said I would not interfere with the Justice Department’s decision-making, and I kept my word even as I have watched my son being selectively, and unfairly, prosecuted,” Joe Biden said.

“Without aggravating factors like use in a crime, multiple purchases, or buying a weapon as a straw purchaser, people are almost never brought to trial on felony charges solely for how they filled out a gun form. Those who were late paying their taxes because of serious addictions, but paid them back subsequently with interest and penalties, are typically given non-criminal resolutions. It is clear that Hunter was treated differently,” said the president.

President-elect Donald Trump has taunted President Joe Biden for pardoning his son Hunter, asking if the pardon includes his supporters serving prison terms for participating in the January 6 riots when Congress was attacked

In a post on Truth Social on Sunday night. he called the pardon “such an abuse and miscarriage of Justice”!

“Does the Pardon given by Joe to Hunter include the J-6 Hostages, who have now been imprisoned for years,” he asked using a shorthand for the January 6, 2021 riots. After Trump held a rally claiming he had won the 2020 election and it was “stolen” from him, some of his supporters invaded the Capitol threatening then-Vice President Mike Pence and members of Congress as they were certifying Biden’s election. Trump called those rioters who were convicted political prisoners and “hostages” who he claims were wrongfully prosecuted and has said he would pardon them. (Agencies)