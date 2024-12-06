ABSU team meets Shah; stresses peace accord implementation

Guwahati, Dec 6: A delegation comprising members of the All-Bodo Students’ Union (ABSU), and accompanied by Bodoland Territorial Council chief Pramod Boro, called Union home minister Amit Shah at Parliament House in New Delhi on Friday and discussed key issues concerning the Bodo Peace Accord.

The delegation, which also comprised MPs Rwngwra Narzary and Joyanta Basumatary, stressed the importance of prompt implementation of the clauses of the Bodo Peace Accord 2020. Steps to ensure timely execution of its provisions were highlighted by the delegation as a priority.

The ABSU delegation, led by its president Dipen Boro, also invited the Union home minister to grace the 57th annual conference of ABSU at Dotoma, Kokrajhar in February next year, as chief guest.

The discussions with Shah also included a proposal to honour the legacy of Bodofa Upendranath Brahma by naming a road or flyover in New Delhi as Bodofa Marg or UN Brahma Marg. The tribute, the delegation stressed, would not only commemorate his contributions to the Bodo community and the nation but also symbolise national recognition of his visionary leadership.

A proposal was also made for the passage of the 125th Amendment of the Sixth Schedule to strengthen the Sixth Schedule of the Constitution, which governs the administration of tribal areas in the Northeast.

The delegation also underscored the need to grant Scheduled Tribe (Hills) status to the Bodo Kachari community residing in Karbi Anglong, as outlined in the Accord.

Besides, the importance of laying the foundation for the establishment of a central institute and infrastructure development projects as promised in the Accord was also emphasised during the meeting with the Union home minister. A special package of Rs 750 crore, earmarked for the purpose, was requested to be released to initiate the projects and accelerate regional development.

The ABSU delegation further appealed to the Centre to release the former NDFB cadres currently in prison and withdraw the cases pending against them.

Rehabilitation programmes for these cadres and the provision of ex-gratia support to the families of martyrs were also discussed as vital measures for peacebuilding and reconciliation in accordance with the BTR Accord.