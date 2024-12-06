Friday, December 6, 2024
SPORTS

Bumrah, Jansen, Rauf nominated for ICC Men's Player of the Month

By: Agencies

Date:

DUBAI, Dec 5: Fast bowlers Jasprit Bumrah, Marco Jansen and Haris Rauf have been nominated for ICC Men’s Player of the Month award for November 2024, thanks to their wicket-taking exploits in different formats of the game.
Bumrah is nominated thanks to him picking eight wickets in a supreme bowling display in India’s convincing 295-run victory over Australia in the first Border-Gavaskar Trophy in Perth, where he also doubled up as the stand-in captain in Rohit Sharma’s absence.
He aims to win his second ICC Men’s Player of the Month award.
On the other hand, Jansen is in contention to be the first South African to win the award since Keshav Maharaj in April 2022, thanks to success for the Proteas in T20Is and Tests.
Apart from picking wickets, Jansen caught everyone’s eye by smashing a whirlwind 54 off just 17 balls, though it wasn’t enough for South Africa to avoid a narrow defeat in Centurion.
Better outcomes were forthcoming on Jansen’s return to the Test arena, where he ran through a touring Sri Lanka line-up to take 11 wickets in the match.
Rauf, meanwhile, was back to being at his fearsome best while playing six ODIs and three T20Is for Pakistan. He began his trip to Australia with a fiery three-wicket haul in Melbourne, and hit a high note by picking a crucial five-wicket haul to level the series.In the series decider at Perth, Rauf picked two more scalps to finish the series as the top wicket-taker with 10 scalps at an economy rate of just five, and help Pakistan grab a 2-1 series win. (IANS)

Tharun, Ravi storm into Guwahati Masters quarters
Russell accuses Verstappen of bullying and threatening behavior
SPORTS

Red’s cut lead in EPL, City end slump; Chelsea, Arsenal win

Manchester, Dec 5: Liverpool’s lead at the top of the Premier League was cut to seven points after...
SPORTS

U-14 boys cricket tourney reaches semis stage

Shillong, Dec 5: The Inter-Academy U-14 Boys’ and U-19 Girls’ Cricket Tournament is currently underway at the Don...
NATIONAL

National Nuggets

Court sends AAP MLA to 1-day judicial custody New Delhi, Dec 5: A Delhi court on Thursday sent AAP’s...
INTERNATIONAL

WORLD WATCH

Imran Khan indicted in army headquarters attack case Islamabad, Dec 5: A court in Pakistan on Thursday indicted former...

