Friday, December 6, 2024
spot_img
NATIONALNews Alert

Whatever we will do, it will be as per provisions of Constitution: CM Devendra Fadnavis

By: Agencies

Date:

Share post:

spot_img
spot_img

Mumbai, Dec 6:  Amid the opposition’s narrative alleging ‘change in the Constitution’ against the BJP-led government at the Centre, newly elected Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Friday asserted that governance will be conducted according to the Constitution.

After taking over the charge of the chief minister, Fadnavis in his first public event paid tributes to Ambedkar at the Chaityabhoomi. The CM said, “Whatever we will do, it will be according to the provisions of the Constitution. Development of those deprived in the society will be the first thing in our mind.”

CM Fadnavis, who was accompanied by two Deputy Chief Ministers Eknath Shinde and Ajit Pawar, in the presence of Governor C.P. Radhakrishna paid homage to the Bharat Ratna Dr BR Ambedkar at the Chaityabhoomi. A large number of Ambedkar’s followers had thronged the site to pay their tribute.

“India is making so much progress because of the Constitution given by Bharat Ratna Babasaheb Ambedkar. If there is the most beautiful and best Constitution in the world, it is the Constitution of India. Because this Constitution has been written keeping in mind the basic mantra of socio-economic transformation in the life of a common person.

That is why today the solution to any problem can be found in the Constitution,” remarked the chief minister. Dy CM Eknath Shinde in his speech said that during Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led government at the Centre, the Constitution was respected the most. “During the Lok Sabha elections, the BJP government at the Centre was widely criticized by the opposition for trying to change the Constitution.However, the Constitution was respected the most during PM Modi’s tenure,” he said.

“I always say that a worker from an ordinary family can reach this position because of Babasaheb’s Constitution. A person from a common family can become the Prime Minister of the country, and a tribal sister can become the President only because of Babasaheb’s Constitution. Babasaheb’s Constitution keeps the rulers awake and does not allow them to sleep. So I worked for the last two and a half years for the welfare and development of all sections,” said Dy CM Shinde.

He added that the Mahayuti government has taken a decision to build a constitutional temple in every tehsil and district of Maharashtra. Dy CM Ajit Pawar said that Babasaheb Ambedkar’s thoughts and the Indian Constitution will be considered ideals while running the government and undertaking a slew of works.

“Even earlier while working in the state cabinet and taking any decision, we have taken care that it should be done keeping in mind the public interest. Also, the decisions were taken which will ultimately bring happiness in the lives of the weak and deprived brothers of the state,” he added. Meanwhile, the Governor released the book ‘Dr Basaheb Ambedkar Bhartiya Prajasattak Sakarnara Mahamanav’, written by former MP and economist Dr Narendra Jadhav.

IANS

Previous article
Cong must apologise for ignoring NE during past tenures: Sonowal
Next article
India’s development assistance changing lives across Myanmar
spot_img
spot_img

Related articles

NATIONAL

We are an India that is more Bharat now: EAM Jaishankar

New Delhi, Dec 6: Spotlighting India's phenomenal rise over the last 10 years, External Affairs Minister (EAM) S....
NATIONAL

ABSU team meets Shah; stresses peace accord implementation

Guwahati, Dec 6: A delegation comprising members of the All-Bodo Students’ Union (ABSU), and accompanied by Bodoland Territorial...
NATIONAL

60 to 70pc work on National Waterways 1 and 2 projects completed: Union Minister Sonowal

New Delhi, Dec 6: The work on developing the National Waterways is proceeding at a rapid pace with...
NATIONAL

Centre gears up to make hallmarking mandatory for gold bullion

New Delhi, Dec 6:  The government is gearing up to make hallmarking mandatory for gold bullion, a move...

Follow us

Stay connected with us on social media for the latest updates, promotions, and wellness inspiration.

About Us

The Shillong Times first appeared as a tabloid weekly on 10th August 1945 under the editorship of Late Sudhindra Bhusan Chaudhuri. In 1958 it was converted to a Daily. Owing to financial constraints, within six months it reverted back to a weekly.

Latest news

We are an India that is more Bharat now: EAM Jaishankar

NATIONAL 0
New Delhi, Dec 6: Spotlighting India's phenomenal rise over...

ABSU team meets Shah; stresses peace accord implementation

NATIONAL 0
Guwahati, Dec 6: A delegation comprising members of the...

60 to 70pc work on National Waterways 1 and 2 projects completed: Union Minister Sonowal

NATIONAL 0
New Delhi, Dec 6: The work on developing the...
Load more

Popular news

We are an India that is more Bharat now: EAM Jaishankar

NATIONAL 0
New Delhi, Dec 6: Spotlighting India's phenomenal rise over...

ABSU team meets Shah; stresses peace accord implementation

NATIONAL 0
Guwahati, Dec 6: A delegation comprising members of the...

60 to 70pc work on National Waterways 1 and 2 projects completed: Union Minister Sonowal

NATIONAL 0
New Delhi, Dec 6: The work on developing the...
Load more

© 2024 The Shillong Times. All Rights Reserved | Crafted with IndoAge