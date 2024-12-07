NPP undermines autonomy of district councils: Cong

SHILLONG, Dec 6: The Opposition Congress on Friday criticised the NPP for undermining the autonomy of the district councils by coming up with questionable statements.

“Ampareen Lyngdoh’s statement undermines the very word autonomous in the council,” Opposition Chief Whip and lone party MLA, Ronnie V Lyngdoh said.

He was reacting to Ampareen’s statement that the NPP should not be underestimated as any party that forms the executive council in the autonomous district council cannot survive without the support of the ruling party.

She had also made it clear that without the “blessings” of the NPP, it will be difficult for any party to run the council.

Slamming Ampareen for her statement, the Congress MLA said, “If you say that the autonomous district councils have to survive on the state government for funds then it is no longer autonomous. The district council is not dependent on the state government. It is our share and dues which the state government has to share from cess collected from minor and major minerals and tax from transport.”