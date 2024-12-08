Sunday, December 8, 2024
NATIONAL

Telangana: Two police constables killed in hit-and-run

By: Agencies

Hyderabad, Dec 8: Two police constables died in a hit-and-run incident in Telangana’s Siddipet district on Sunday.

The accident occurred on Jaligama bypass road near Gajwel early Sunday morning.

According to police, an unidentified vehicle knocked down the constables who were going on a motorbike.

The deceased constables were identified as Parandhamulu (43) and Venkateshwarly (42). They were on their way to participate in a marathon in Hyderabad when an unidentified vehicle hit their bike, killing them on the spot.

While Parandhamulu was serving at Rayaprolu Police Station, Venkateshwarlu was attached to Daulatabad Police Station.

Both the constables had been participating in marathons in Telangana and other states in the country.

Their bodies were shifted to the Government Hospital at Gajwel for autopsy. Police said that they have registered a case and took up an investigation. An officer said they have launched efforts to identify the vehicle which hit the motorbike.

Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) leader and Siddipet MLA T. Harish Rao has condoled the death of two police constables in the road accident. The former minister assured all possible support to the families of the policemen.

In another accident, two persons were killed near Aswaraopet in Bhadradri Kothagudem district.

Police said a truck rammed into the bike, killing two persons and injuring another. The deceased were identified as Manoj (27) and Venkateshwar Rao (58).

The injured Veerabhadraiah was admitted to a local hospital and his condition is stated to be critical. Police arrested the truck driver and began an investigation.

Manoj and Veerabhadraiah, residents of Eluru district in neighbouring Andhra Pradesh, along with local teacher Venkateshwar Rao were heading to a palm oil plantation. The truck coming from Sattupalli hit their bike from behind.

In another accident, a man died in a hit-and-run case on Outer Ring Road at Medchal on the outskirts of Hyderabad. Police suspect that the man was knocked down by an unidentified vehicle.

–IANS

