Sunday, December 8, 2024
NATIONAL

Two J&K policemen killed during travel from Srinagar to Jammu

By: Agencies

Date:

Jammu, Dec 8 :Two Jammu & Kashmir policemen were killed in a firing incident on Sunday when they were travelling from Srinagar to Jammu.

Officials said that two policemen belonging to Sopore area of Baramulla district were killed in Udhampur while travelling from Srinagar to Jammu on Sunday.

“Two policemen belonging to Sopore travelling to subsidiary training centre Talwara (STC) in Reasi district were killed in a firing incident inside the departmental vehicle in which they were travelling.

“Around 6.30 a.m. today, police station Rehembal in Udhampur district got Information about firing in the departmental vehicle carrying policemen from Kashmir to STC Talwara, Reasi.

“Two policemen from Sopore, Baramulla travelling towards STC Talwara, Reasi suffered critical bullet injuries and died. Initial investigation reveals that it is a case of fratricide and suicide”, police said.

Senior police officers reached the spot and an investigation is underway. Senior officers are studying the scene of the crime and collecting evidence from colleagues of the two slain policemen to arrive at an informed decision about the unfortunate incident.

Officials said that a team of forensic experts team has been called in to examine the crime scene and collect evidence.

There have been stray incidents of suicide and fratricidal attacks in police and security forces in the past as well.

Experts have blamed hostile working atmosphere, long periods of duty, lack of recreational avenues and separation from families as the main reasons for such outbursts.

In rare cases, lack of proper command and control has also been cited as the reason for such erratic behaviour among personnel of the forces.

Addressing these issues, periodic leave to rejoin families, regulated duty hours, recreational facilities and a closer rapport between the jawans and the commanding officers have checked the menace to a large extent.

–IANS

About Us

The Shillong Times first appeared as a tabloid weekly on 10th August 1945 under the editorship of Late Sudhindra Bhusan Chaudhuri. In 1958 it was converted to a Daily. Owing to financial constraints, within six months it reverted back to a weekly.

