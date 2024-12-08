U’khand CM inaugurates Winter Char Dham Yatra, opens doors for year-round pilgrimage

New Delhi, Dec 8:In a historic move aimed at enhancing religious tourism and economic growth, Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on Sunday inaugurated the Winter Char Dham Yatra at Omkareshwar Temple in Ukhimath, the winter seat of Lord Kedarnath.

The ceremonial launch began with traditional prayers and rituals, symbolising the official start of a pilgrimage that will now continue throughout the year, marking a significant milestone in the state’s cultural and economic journey.

During his two-day visit to Rudraprayag district, CM Dhami announced on the second day, addressing a long-standing demand to make the Char Dham Yatra a year-round religious circuit. Traditionally, the yatra would cease during the winter months when the Himalayan shrines are inaccessible due to snow. With this initiative, the winter abodes of the deities, Omkareshwar Temple in Kedarnath, and other designated locations in Badrinath, Yamunotri, and Gangotri will now host pilgrims during the colder months.

Speaking at the event, CM Dhami said, “The winter Char Dham Yatra is a major step towards establishing Uttarakhand as a year-round pilgrimage destination. We are closely monitoring all arrangements to ensure the success of this initiative. I am confident that this will not only strengthen the religious significance of our state but also provide a continuous source of livelihood for local communities.”

The Winter Char Dham Yatra is expected to attract pilgrims from across the country and abroad, bolstering Uttarakhand’s economy by promoting tourism even during the off-season.

The event saw a large gathering, including prominent leaders such as Rudraprayag MLA Bharat Singh Chaudhary, Kedarnath MLA Asha Nautiyal, BKTC (Badri-Kedar Temple Committee) President Ajendra Ajay, BJP District President Mahavir Panwar, temple priests, and numerous residents.

By facilitating 12 months of pilgrimage, the initiative aims to strike a balance between tradition, spirituality, and economic sustainability, reinforcing the state’s identity as Devbhoomi, the Land of Gods.

