In Dhaka, Foreign Secretary Misri conveys India’s concerns about safety and welfare of Bangladeshi minorities

Dhaka, Dec 9: Alarmed by the surge in extremist rhetoric, increasing incidents of violence, and provocations — especially against the Hindu community — in Bangladesh, India on Monday once again raised its concerns about the safety and welfare of minorities in the neighbouring country.

Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri, who is on a day-long visit to Dhaka, conveyed New Delhi’s concerns during his meetings with the Bangladesh’s Foreign Affairs Advisor Md. Towhid Hossain and Foreign Secretary Md. Jashim Uddin.

“We had the opportunity to discuss certain recent developments and issues and I conveyed our concerns, including those related to the safety and welfare of minorities,” Misri told local reporters after his meeting with Hossain.

“We also discussed some regrettable incidents of attacks on cultural, religious and diplomatic properties. We expect overall a constructive approach on all these issues by the Bangladesh authorities and we look forward to moving the relationship forward in a positive, forward-looking and constructive direction,” he added.

During his meetings, the top Indian diplomat emphasised that India desires a positive, constructive and mutually beneficial relationship with Bangladesh. “We have always seen in the past, and we continue to see in the future, this relationship as a people-centric and people-oriented relationship, one that has the benefit of all the people as its central motivational force.

This is reflected on a daily basis in the development projects that have been executed on the ground in Bangladesh and that continue to be developed. “It is also reflected in the mutually-beneficial engagements we have on a whole set of issues ranging from trade, commerce, connectivity, power, water and energy and development cooperation, consular cooperation and cultural cooperation. There is no reason why this mutually beneficial cooperation should not continue to deliver in the interests of both our peoples and to that, and therefore I have underlined today India’s desire to work closely with the interim Government of Bangladesh authorities,” Misri stated.

Referring to it as an “extremely important” bilateral relationship, the Indian Foreign Secretary mentioned that during the Foreign Office Consultations held earlier in the day, discussions and consultations were held on an entire gamut of issues between the two countries.

Since the political changes in Bangladesh in August this year, there has, of course, been contact between our leaderships. The Prime Minister was the first world leader to greet the Chief Advisor on his assumption of office. The two of them had a very cordial telephone conversation thereafter and the Chief Advisor also accepted the Prime Minister’s invitation to speak at the third voice of the Global South Summit that was held in August.

He also highlighted the meeting between External Affairs Minister (EAM) S. Jaishankar and Touhid Hossain in September on the sidelines of the UN General Assembly in New York which was the first high-level engagement between the two countries after former Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina’s ouster in August 2024.

“My visit follows those interactions and is the first Foreign Secretary level structured engagement between the two sides. Following those developments, today’s discussions have given both of us the opportunity to take stock of our relations, and I appreciate the opportunity today to have had a frank, candid and constructive exchange of views with all my interlocutors,” Misri said.

India has consistently and strongly raised with the Bangladesh government the threats and targeted attacks on Hindus and other minorities. “Our position on the matter is very clear. The interim government must live up to its responsibility of protecting all minorities,” the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) had stated last month after the arrest and jailing of Chinmoy Krishna Das Brahmachari, a spokesperson of the Bangladesh Sammilit Sanatan Jagran Jote who is also associated with Iskcon Bangladesh.

Hindus all over the world have also been shocked by multiple attacks on the community and other minorities by extremist elements in Bangladesh. “We are concerned about the surge in extremist rhetoric, increasing incidents of violence, and provocations. These developments cannot be dismissed only as media exaggerations. We once again call upon Bangladesh to take all steps for protection of all minorities,” the MEA has stated previously. IANS