NATIONAL Protesting farmers scurry away from tear gas used by the police to drive them away from Shambhu border during their foot march towards Delhi, in Patiala district, on Sunday. (PTI) By: Agencies Date: December 9, 2024 Share post: FacebookTwitterPinterestWhatsAppLinkedinEmail Previous article‘Fundamentalist threats against ISKCON devotees up in Bangladesh’ Related articles MEGHALAYA NE’s ‘Lakshmis’ weaving dreams and cultivating heritage SHILLONG, Dec 8: Women from diverse states of Northeast India take centre stage at ‘Ashtalakshmi 2024’, highlighting their... MEGHALAYA UDP draws attention to larger issues like Sixth Schedule amendment SHILLONG, Dec 8: The United Democratic Party (UDP) on Sunday stressed that while political posturing is common during... MEGHALAYA Christmas sees shift from freshly cut pine trees to artificial options SHILLONG, Dec 8: Shillong's cherished tradition of decorating natural pine trees during Christmas is undergoing a significant transformation.... MEGHALAYA VIP hit-and-run case: Forensic report awaited SHILLONG, Dec 8: The police are awaiting the forensic report on the helmet of 30-year-old Hudderfield Rymbui, who...