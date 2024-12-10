Forest Department revamps rhino monitoring, patrolling in LBWLS in Assam

Guwahati, Dec 10: The Laokhowa and Burhachapori Wildlife Sanctuaries (LBWLS) provide vital riverine habitat for the greater one-horned rhinoceros, as well as a buffer zones for Kaziranga Tiger Reserve.

Over the last several decades, the rhino population was exterminated by well organised gangs of poachers in Laokhowa and Burhachapori taking advantage of prolonged socio-political unrest during 1980s. Transient rhinos from Kaziranga and Orang National Parks were observed in the habitat of the sanctuaries, but those returned for a variety of reasons.

Assam Government initiated bold steps by expanding the areas of Burhachapori WLS, Orang National Park and Kaziranga National Park leading to connectivity through Brahmaputra riverine areas facilitating natural dispersal. With the recent improvement of habitat, protection measures and community support, natural movement of rhinos to the sanctuaries has occurred from the Orang and Kaziranga National Parks.

It has even been reported that some rhinos have settled in sanctuaries as their new home. In order to ensure that rhinos are kept in natural habitats, park authorities have improved their capabilities to secure the habitats and monitor them scientifically.

As part of its efforts to ensure a rigorous monitoring and patrolling programme, the Nagaon Wildlife Division organized a one-day rapid orientation programme on December 7 last. The programme was led by Jayanta Deka, Divisional Forest Officer of Nagaon Wildlife Division along with other officials from Nagaon Wildlife Division with the technical assistance from Dr Bibhab Kumar Talukdar, Dr Deba Kumar Dutta and Arup Das from Aaranyak.

The Nagaon Girls’ College contributed to the orientation with Dr. Kulen Das and Dr. Smarajit Ojha as knowledge partners. Additionally, Dilwar Hussain represented the Laokhowa and Burhachapori Conservation Society. The event was held in three locations within the sanctuaries and involved approximately 100 staff members.

A practical, on-the-ground training was provided to each participant at their respective field sites. This initiative is designed to improve staff motivation and provide them with advanced technical skills for rhino monitoring and conservation. It is expected that the Laokhowa and Burhachapori sanctuaries will gradually regain their ecological significance as thriving rhino habitats as a result of continued conservation efforts and improved protection measures.

This orientation programme represents a collaborative effort to safeguard rhinos and ensure their habitat. This initiative is likely to enhance knowledge and enthusiasm among the frontline protection team engaged by forest department to secure wildlife and habitats. People of Nagaon district are eagerly awaiting few translocated rhinos to build a sustainable population of greater one horned rhinos in these two sanctuaries Under next phase of Indian Rhino Vision.