Tuesday, December 10, 2024
spot_img
SPORTS

Kapil backs Rohit, says captain doesn’t need to prove himself

By: Agencies

Date:

Share post:

spot_img
spot_img

New Delhi, Dec 9: ‘Let’s not doubt Rohit Sharma’s ability to bounce back’, said the legendary Kapil Dev, who also felt that under-fire India skipper doesn’t need to prove himself at this stage of his career.
Rohit, who managed scores of 3 and 6 in the the Adelaide pink-ball Test after dropping down the batting order, is being criticized by fans and former players for being subdued.
India lost the game by 10 wickets.
“He doesn’t have to prove himself. He has done this for many, many years, so let’s not doubt somebody. I won’t doubt him. I hope his form comes back, that’s important,” Kapil said during the launch of the Vishwa Samudra Open, a PGTI event set to begin at the Delhi Golf Club on Tuesday.
Rohit had missed the opening Test due to the birth of his second child.
Despite scoring most of his runs as an opener, the 37-year-old dropped down to the number six position, offering the top spot to KL Rahul, who played a pivotal role in the Perth win.
“With one or two performances, if you doubt someone’s captaincy, I mean, just six months back when he won the T20 World Cup, you wouldn’t have asked me this question. Let it go, knowing his ability and talent, he will come back. They will come back strongly.”
Asked if it was a mistake to include young Harshit Rana in the second Test, Kapil said: “I am a nobody. How can I judge? There are people up there who have the responsibility to decide who should be in the team.”
“We shouldn’t talk. My former colleagues are sitting there, and I hope they will do a good job.”
In Rohit’s absence, vice-captain Jasprit Bumrah had led India to a 295-run in Perth.
Asked if Bumrah is shaping up well to take over the reins from Rohit, Kapil said: “I think it is too early to talk about that. With one performance, you can’t say he is the best, and with one bad performance, you can’t say he doesn’t deserve it.
“Let a player play a lot of cricket, take on a lot of captaincy. Ups and downs will come, and then you judge a person by how he reacts in difficult times, not in good times. In good times, we don’t have to judge. When he is down and out…”
Virat Kohli, who also looked subdued coming into the five-Test series in Australia, managed to hit his first hundred in 18 months in Perth. However, the star batter failed in the second Test with scores of 7 and 11 in his two innings.
“Like Virat Kohli, he is one of the best cricketers in our country. If you put the four top batsmen, he will be there. If he is going through a rough time, it is only up to him how fast he can bounce back,” Kapil said.
Kambli needs to go back to rehab
Former India batter Vinod Kambli has been struggling with alcohol-related and other health issues. He appeared frail during a recent public event held in memory of legendary coach Ramakant Achrekar. He was seen refusing to let go of his childhood friend Sachin Tendulkar.
Kapil expressed sadness over Kambli’s condition, emphasising the need for self-help alongside external support.
“We should all try to support him. But more than us, he has to support himself. We can’t look after anybody if that person can’t look after himself,” Kapil said.
“All the cricketers feel very sad about what we have seen. I wish his closest friends can try to get him some help, to look after himself, to go back to rehab. People do get this illness, but you have to get back to rehab.” (PTI)

Previous article
Shami bowls 13 dots, clocks 139 kmph, smashes 17-ball-32 in Bengal victory
spot_img
spot_img

Related articles

ENTERTAINMENT BUZZ

Vijay introduces Rashmika’s character in The Girlfriend teaser

Basking in the success of Pushpa 2, actress Rashmika Mandanna is ready to grace the silver screens once...
ENTERTAINMENT BUZZ

Daniel Craig reveals why ‘male vulnerability’ is interesting

Hollywood star Daniel Craig shared that “male vulnerability” is “interesting” and revealed that he feels "proud" to be...
ENTERTAINMENT BUZZ

Allu Arjun humbled by ‘surreal’ praise from Amitabh

Superstar Allu Arjun, who is currently riding high on the success of his latest release Pushpa: The Rule,...
ENTERTAINMENT BUZZ

Golden Globe nominations; Here’s what to look for

Expect a starry field of actors when nominations to the 82nd Golden Globes are announced today. Zendaya (Challengers), Timothee...

Follow us

Stay connected with us on social media for the latest updates, promotions, and wellness inspiration.

About Us

The Shillong Times first appeared as a tabloid weekly on 10th August 1945 under the editorship of Late Sudhindra Bhusan Chaudhuri. In 1958 it was converted to a Daily. Owing to financial constraints, within six months it reverted back to a weekly.

Latest news

Vijay introduces Rashmika’s character in The Girlfriend teaser

ENTERTAINMENT BUZZ 0
Basking in the success of Pushpa 2, actress Rashmika...

Daniel Craig reveals why ‘male vulnerability’ is interesting

ENTERTAINMENT BUZZ 0
Hollywood star Daniel Craig shared that “male vulnerability” is...

Allu Arjun humbled by ‘surreal’ praise from Amitabh

ENTERTAINMENT BUZZ 0
Superstar Allu Arjun, who is currently riding high on...
Load more

Popular news

Vijay introduces Rashmika’s character in The Girlfriend teaser

ENTERTAINMENT BUZZ 0
Basking in the success of Pushpa 2, actress Rashmika...

Daniel Craig reveals why ‘male vulnerability’ is interesting

ENTERTAINMENT BUZZ 0
Hollywood star Daniel Craig shared that “male vulnerability” is...

Allu Arjun humbled by ‘surreal’ praise from Amitabh

ENTERTAINMENT BUZZ 0
Superstar Allu Arjun, who is currently riding high on...
Load more

© 2024 The Shillong Times. All Rights Reserved | Crafted with IndoAge