Pakistan: Former ISI chief Faiz Hameed indicted on political meddling, creating unrest

Rawalpindi, Dec 10:  In a major development, Pakistan’s former chief of Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI), Lieutenant General (Retd.) Faiz Hameed has formally been charged for engaging in political activities, paving the way for his Field General Court Martial (FGCM).

Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), the media wing of Pakistan’s military establishment, announced Tuesday that Hameed has been arraigned on charges of engaging in political activities, highlighting that the retired General would now be facing serious investigation on his activities as DGISI.

This would also include his involvement and extended hidden support to the country’s former Prime Minister Imran Khan and his government while planning and execution of violent assaults and attacks on military installations on May 9, 2023 by the workers and supporters of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) party.

“On August 12, 2024, the process of FGCM was initiated against Lt. General Faiz Hameed (Retd) under provision of Pakistan Army Act and in first place Lt General Faiz Hameed (Retd) has been formally arraigned on charges of engaging in political activities, violation of Official Secret Act detrimental to safety and interest of the state, misuse of authority and government resources and causing wrongful loss to a person(s),” read a statement issued by the ISPR.

“During the process, involvement of Lt. Gen Faiz Hameed, in events related to creating agitation and unrest, leading upon multiple incidents including but not limited to 9th May 2023 incident for fomenting instability; at the behest of an in collusion with vested political interests, are also being separately investigated. Lt. Gen Faiz Hameed (Retd) is being afforded with all legal rights as per the law,” the ISPR added.

The latest development comes nearly four months after the Pakistan Army announced that its ex-spy chief was arrested to initiate FGCM proceedings on allegations of violating the Army Act. Hameed was arrested from Rawalpindi city and summoned to a meeting with the in-service senior military officials.

He had allegedly misused his powers as DGISI against an owner of a private housing society. Later on, reports surfaced that former DGISI was also being investigated and interrogated for his involvement in the May 9 riots of last year when PTI workers stormed military installations across the country, attacking, vandalizing and damaging military properties besides also desecrating monuments of Pakistan Army and Pakistan Air Force (PAF) heroes, in response to the arrest of PTI founder Imran Khan.

Hameed’s arrest has made it clear that the military leadership in Pakistan, especially the intelligence chiefs, are no longer considered untouchable or above the law. The arraignment of Hameed also highlights the growing troubles for Imran Khan as several May 9 cases could now be taken up by the military courts under the Pakistan Army’s Official Secrets Act.

PTI has been protesting and also taking the legal route with petitions, calling on the judiciary to stop the government and the military establishment from forwarding Khan’s cases to the military courts. It remains an open secret that, during Imran Khan’s tenure, Hameed called the shots in several areas and gradually working his way up to become the next army chief of the country.

IANS

