Tuesday, December 10, 2024
spot_img
SPORTS

Siraj fined, Head sanctioned by ICC for Adelaide confrontation

By: Agencies

Date:

Share post:

spot_img
spot_img

Adelaide, Dec 9: Indian pacer Mohammed Siraj was fined 20 per cent of his match fee, while Australian batter Travis Head was also “sanctioned” by the ICC for indulging in a heated exchange of words during the just-concluded day-night Test here.
Siraj and Head were held guilty of breaching the world body’s code of conduct following a disciplinary hearing on Monday.
“Siraj has been penalised 20 per cent of his match fee after being found guilty of breaching article 2.5 of the ICC Code of Conduct for Players and Player Support Personnel,” the ICC said in a statement.
The cited rule relates to “using language, actions or gestures which disparage or which could provoke an aggressive reaction from a batter upon dismissal.” The ICC said Head too was “sanctioned” for breaching Article 2.13 of the ICC Code of Conduct for Players and Player Support Personnel.
However, he escaped a fine for breaching the rule that relates to the “abuse of a player, player support personnel, umpire or match referee during an international match.” Siraj and Head also received one demerit point each on their disciplinary records, marking their first offence in the last 24 months.
“Both admitted their offences and accepted the sanctions proposed by Match Referee Ranjan Madugalle,” the ICC said.
Head and Siraj had a brief showdown on day two of the match that Australia won by 10 wickets on Sunday. Head had struck a splendid 141-ball knock of 140 before being castled by Siraj, who went on to give him an aggressive send-off following an exchange of words.
The Indian endured booes from the Adelaide crowd following the confrontation.
Head later claimed that he had merely said “well bowled” to Siraj and that he was disappointed at how the visiting bowler had responded. Siraj disputed that claim, asserting that Head had abused him. (PTI)

Previous article
‘Next 24 hours will determine my availability for 3rd Test’
Next article
Shami bowls 13 dots, clocks 139 kmph, smashes 17-ball-32 in Bengal victory
spot_img
spot_img

Related articles

ENTERTAINMENT BUZZ

Vijay introduces Rashmika’s character in The Girlfriend teaser

Basking in the success of Pushpa 2, actress Rashmika Mandanna is ready to grace the silver screens once...
ENTERTAINMENT BUZZ

Daniel Craig reveals why ‘male vulnerability’ is interesting

Hollywood star Daniel Craig shared that “male vulnerability” is “interesting” and revealed that he feels "proud" to be...
ENTERTAINMENT BUZZ

Allu Arjun humbled by ‘surreal’ praise from Amitabh

Superstar Allu Arjun, who is currently riding high on the success of his latest release Pushpa: The Rule,...
ENTERTAINMENT BUZZ

Golden Globe nominations; Here’s what to look for

Expect a starry field of actors when nominations to the 82nd Golden Globes are announced today. Zendaya (Challengers), Timothee...

Follow us

Stay connected with us on social media for the latest updates, promotions, and wellness inspiration.

About Us

The Shillong Times first appeared as a tabloid weekly on 10th August 1945 under the editorship of Late Sudhindra Bhusan Chaudhuri. In 1958 it was converted to a Daily. Owing to financial constraints, within six months it reverted back to a weekly.

Latest news

Vijay introduces Rashmika’s character in The Girlfriend teaser

ENTERTAINMENT BUZZ 0
Basking in the success of Pushpa 2, actress Rashmika...

Daniel Craig reveals why ‘male vulnerability’ is interesting

ENTERTAINMENT BUZZ 0
Hollywood star Daniel Craig shared that “male vulnerability” is...

Allu Arjun humbled by ‘surreal’ praise from Amitabh

ENTERTAINMENT BUZZ 0
Superstar Allu Arjun, who is currently riding high on...
Load more

Popular news

Vijay introduces Rashmika’s character in The Girlfriend teaser

ENTERTAINMENT BUZZ 0
Basking in the success of Pushpa 2, actress Rashmika...

Daniel Craig reveals why ‘male vulnerability’ is interesting

ENTERTAINMENT BUZZ 0
Hollywood star Daniel Craig shared that “male vulnerability” is...

Allu Arjun humbled by ‘surreal’ praise from Amitabh

ENTERTAINMENT BUZZ 0
Superstar Allu Arjun, who is currently riding high on...
Load more

© 2024 The Shillong Times. All Rights Reserved | Crafted with IndoAge