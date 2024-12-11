Alia Bhatt on PM Modi: Merely listening to his stories, makes me learn so much

Mumbai, Dec 11: Bollywood star Alia Bhatt says she was honoured to meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi and added that merely listening to his stories, makes her learn so much. Alia took to Instagram, where she shared a bunch of pictures from her meeting with the iconic leader on Raj Kapoor’s centenary celebrations.

She wrote: “Art is timeless. And sometimes to move forward, we must look back and learn. Mr. Raj Kapoor’s impact was truly global. He marked his footprint all across the world with the movies he made, the stories he told.”

Heaping praise on the leader, Alia added: “Yesterday was such an honour to be invited by our respected Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi Ji, to spend a lovely afternoon commemorating the life and legend of Mr. Raj Kapoor.” “Merely listening to his stories, makes me learn so much, and his legacy continues to inspire.” The actress spoke about

“Raj Kapoor 100 Film Festival”, which will feature the late star’s most celebrated works, spanning almost four decades, including Aag (1948), Barsaat (1949), Awaara (1951), Shree 420 (1955), Jagte Raho (1956), Jis Desh Mein Ganga Behti Hai (1960), Sangam (1964), Mera Naam Joker (1970), Bobby (1973) and Ram Teri Ganga Maili (1985). It will be showcased across 40 cities and 135 cinemas in India from December 13 to December 15 at the PVR-Inox and Cinepolis cinemas.

“We’re thrilled to celebrate 100 glorious years of his artistry with the ‘Raj Kapoor 100 Film Festival’ from 13th-15th December in 10 cities, 40 cinemas, 135 screens, across the country. #100YearsOfRajKapoor,” she added. On Wednesday morning, actress Kareena Kapoor thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi for a special afternoon and said that the iconic leader’s warmth, attention and support in celebrating the legacy of late star Raj Kapoor means the world to her.

Kareena took to Instagram, where she shared a string of pictures of the “Kapoor” family posing with the PM. In one image, the iconic leader even shared a signed note for her sons Taimur and Jeh. A few images also had the leader speaking to Saif, Ranbir, Neetu, Alia and Kareena.

