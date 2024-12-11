Wednesday, December 11, 2024
New narcotics stations set up in Mizoram to combat drug menace

By: Agencies

Aizawl, Dec 11: In a bid to combat drug abuse and reduce the supply of narcotics in Mizoram, Chief Minister Lalduhoma on Wednesday inaugurated two new excise and narcotics stations at Saitual and Khawzawl, the newly-established district headquarters in the eastern part of the state, officials said.

A senior official said that setting up of two new excise and narcotics stations reflects the government’s unwavering commitment to tackling the drug menace and providing effective remedies for drug-addicted youth. He added that a majority of the drugs trafficked into Mizoram flow from neighboring Myanmar, posing a grave challenge to the state’s efforts to address this crisis.

“After Chief Minister Lalduhoma assumed charge on December 8 last year, he has prioritised the drug menace issues. On the very day of his swearing-in, he visited a privately-run de-addiction centre before heading home, demonstrating his dedication to this cause,” the official told the media.

He said under the leadership of the Chief Minister, the government has convened several consultation meetings with NGOs, churches, and relevant departments to devise strategies for both illicit drug supply and demand reduction.

As part of this comprehensive approach, amendments to existing laws are also underway to enhance enforcement mechanisms, the official added. According to the official, the inauguration of these stations at Saitual and Khawzawl is a key move in strengthening the state’s capacity to curb the supply of narcotics.

Additionally, a new Excise and Narcotics station at Hnahthial is set to be inaugurated on Thursday by Excise & Narcotics Minister Lalnghinglova Hmar. The government’s holistic approach to addressing the drug-related threat underscores its commitment to protecting the youth and fostering a drug-free Mizoram, the official said, adding that these initiatives, combined with community collaboration, are expected to significantly contribute to achieving this goal.

Between November 20 and December 10, various drugs including heroin and methamphetamine tablets valued at around Rs 200 crore seized in Mizoram, Tripura, and Assam. All the drugs were seized in the three northeastern states after being smuggled from Myanmar.

IANS

About Us

The Shillong Times first appeared as a tabloid weekly on 10th August 1945 under the editorship of Late Sudhindra Bhusan Chaudhuri. In 1958 it was converted to a Daily. Owing to financial constraints, within six months it reverted back to a weekly.

