Thursday, December 12, 2024
spot_img
EconomyNATIONALNews Alert

Financial Intelligence Unit detects undisclosed income worth Rs 11,000 crore in 2024: Centre

By: Agencies

Date:

Share post:

spot_img
spot_img

New Delhi, Dec 12: The Financial Intelligence Unit-India (FIU-IND) detected undisclosed income worth nearly Rs 11,000 crore in 2024, the Finance Ministry informed on Thursday.

As per the intelligence shared by the FIU-IND with the law enforcement agencies (LEAs), it detected Rs 10,998 crore worth of unidentified income, identified Rs 2,763 crore worth of criminal proceeds and attached Rs 983.4 crore worth of assets this year.

Also, the central nodal agency seized 461 kgs worth of narcotics and psychotropic substances, levied Rs 39.14 crore in penalty in 211 compliance orders via regulatory action in reporting entities and arrested 184 people in money laundering, terror financing and other predicate offences, informed the ministry.

“The Financial Intelligence Unit-India’s strong vigil on financial transactions w.r.t. money laundering, terrorism and proliferation financing has ensured detection of undisclosed income worth nearly Rs 11,000 crore,” the ministry posted on X social media platform.

The FIU-IND is the central, national agency responsible for receiving, processing, analysing and disseminating information relating to suspect financial transactions to enforcement agencies and foreign FIUs.

The agency is also responsible for coordinating and strengthening efforts of national and international intelligence, investigation and enforcement agencies in pursuing global efforts against money laundering and financing of terrorism.

FIU-IND is an independent body reporting directly to the Economic Intelligence Council (EIC) headed by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman.

Last month, the FIUs of India and Qatar held a two-day meeting to strengthen the relations between the two organisations and their commitment to assist each other in fighting the menace of money laundering and financing of terrorism.

Both sides also discussed various areas such as the IT systems used by the respective jurisdiction, the public-private partnership initiative of FIU-IND (FPAC), the private-private partnership for Alliance of Reporting Entities in India for AML/CFT (ARIFAC), strategic analysis and various tools used by the two FIUs as well as FIU-IND’s experience in the area of virtual digital assets service providers.

IANS

Previous article
Jyothirmayi says OTT is the catalyst behind wider reach of content
Next article
SC imposes Rs 5 lakh costs on employer for taking wage and termination dispute to arbitration
spot_img
spot_img

Related articles

NATIONAL

Mamata Banerjee slams Union Cabinet over One Nation, One Election Bill

Kolkata, Dec 12: West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Thursday slammed the Union Cabinet for clearing the...
NATIONAL

PM Modi to launch Rs 7,000 crore projects in Prayagraj; inspect development work for Mahakumbh Mela

New Delhi, Dec 12" Prime Minister Narendra Modi is all set to visit Prayagraj on Friday to inspect...
NATIONAL

Historic and exemplary, says PM Modi on Gukesh becoming youngest world chess champion

New Delhi, Dec 12: Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi has termed Gukesh D. becoming the youngest world chess...
NATIONAL

India’s maritime history was neglected for decades: Sarbananda Sonowal

New Delhi, Dec 12: Union Minister Sarbananda Sonowal on Thursday said that India's maritime history was neglected for...

Follow us

Stay connected with us on social media for the latest updates, promotions, and wellness inspiration.

About Us

The Shillong Times first appeared as a tabloid weekly on 10th August 1945 under the editorship of Late Sudhindra Bhusan Chaudhuri. In 1958 it was converted to a Daily. Owing to financial constraints, within six months it reverted back to a weekly.

Latest news

Mamata Banerjee slams Union Cabinet over One Nation, One Election Bill

NATIONAL 0
Kolkata, Dec 12: West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee...

PM Modi to launch Rs 7,000 crore projects in Prayagraj; inspect development work for Mahakumbh Mela

NATIONAL 0
New Delhi, Dec 12" Prime Minister Narendra Modi is...

Historic and exemplary, says PM Modi on Gukesh becoming youngest world chess champion

NATIONAL 0
New Delhi, Dec 12: Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi...
Load more

Popular news

Mamata Banerjee slams Union Cabinet over One Nation, One Election Bill

NATIONAL 0
Kolkata, Dec 12: West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee...

PM Modi to launch Rs 7,000 crore projects in Prayagraj; inspect development work for Mahakumbh Mela

NATIONAL 0
New Delhi, Dec 12" Prime Minister Narendra Modi is...

Historic and exemplary, says PM Modi on Gukesh becoming youngest world chess champion

NATIONAL 0
New Delhi, Dec 12: Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi...
Load more

© 2024 The Shillong Times. All Rights Reserved | Crafted with IndoAge