Thursday, December 12, 2024
spot_img
NATIONALNews Alert

Income tax refunds jump 46.3 pc to Rs 3.04 lakh crore in April-Nov

By: Agencies

Date:

Share post:

spot_img
spot_img

New Delhi, Dec 12: The number of tax refunds has recorded a 46.31 per cent jump to Rs 3.08 lakh crore between April 1 and November 27 this year compared to the same period of 2023, marking a significant increase in the efficiency of the Income Tax Department, according to figures released by the Union Finance Ministry on Thursday.

In the corresponding period last year between April 1, 2023, and November 30, 2023, refunds totalling Rs 2.03 lakh crore were issued, reflecting the Ministry’s concerted efforts to expedite the process this year.

The Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT) played a crucial role in achieving this milestone, the statement added. In its year-end review, the Finance Ministry also said that within just a week of processing, an impressive 26.35 per cent of IITRs for FY 2024-25 were cleared — a significant improvement compared to the 22.56 per cent achieved during FY 2023-24.

This year-on-year surge showcases not only the capacity of the system but also the proactive engagement of taxpayers in adhering to filing deadlines. At its peak this year the Income Tax Return portal handled more than 900 filings in a second and nearly 70 lakh ITRs (Income Tax Returns) in a day, the figures show.

This year a record of over 1.62 crore ITRs were processed in a single day for A.Y. 2024-25, according to the statement. The highest filing of ITRs in one day was 69.93 lakh ITRs filed on July 31, 2024. A total of 8.50 crore ITRs were filed till November 22, which is 7.32 per cent higher than ITRs filed for the corresponding period of the preceding year.

The Demand Management Facilitation Centre was established to simplify the management of tax demands by providing taxpayers with a single point of contact for all issues related to outstanding tax demands which helped to speed up filings, the statement said.

“The Central Board of Direct Taxes strives for greater transparency through timely release of data and assists taxpayers through timely awareness campaigns,” the statement added, A special initiative was undertaken to address 35 lakh failed refund cases from various assessment years, ensuring refunds were processed for validated bank accounts. This step not only expedited the issuance of pending refunds but also streamlined the overall process.

IANS

Previous article
Indian banking sector’s health remains robust, govt policy working very well: Top bankers
spot_img
spot_img

Related articles

Economy

Indian banking sector’s health remains robust, govt policy working very well: Top bankers

New Delhi, Dec 12: As Rahul Gandhi’s allegations about the poor condition of Indian banks, especially public sector...
NATIONAL

India’s nuclear power capacity has doubled in last 10 years: Jitendra Singh

New Delhi, Dec 12: India's nuclear power generation capacity has nearly doubled in the last 10 years from...
NATIONAL

Jal Jeevan Mission empowering women in rural areas: PM Modi

New Delhi, Dec 12: Jal Jeevan Mission is facilitating the empowerment of more women in India, especially in...
NATIONAL

JPC Chairman supports Assam govt’s ‘No NRC, No Aadhaar,’ rule

New Delhi, Dec 12: As Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma announced that the state will enforce a new...

Follow us

Stay connected with us on social media for the latest updates, promotions, and wellness inspiration.

About Us

The Shillong Times first appeared as a tabloid weekly on 10th August 1945 under the editorship of Late Sudhindra Bhusan Chaudhuri. In 1958 it was converted to a Daily. Owing to financial constraints, within six months it reverted back to a weekly.

Latest news

Indian banking sector’s health remains robust, govt policy working very well: Top bankers

Economy 0
New Delhi, Dec 12: As Rahul Gandhi’s allegations about...

India’s nuclear power capacity has doubled in last 10 years: Jitendra Singh

NATIONAL 0
New Delhi, Dec 12: India's nuclear power generation capacity...

Jal Jeevan Mission empowering women in rural areas: PM Modi

NATIONAL 0
New Delhi, Dec 12: Jal Jeevan Mission is facilitating...
Load more

Popular news

Indian banking sector’s health remains robust, govt policy working very well: Top bankers

Economy 0
New Delhi, Dec 12: As Rahul Gandhi’s allegations about...

India’s nuclear power capacity has doubled in last 10 years: Jitendra Singh

NATIONAL 0
New Delhi, Dec 12: India's nuclear power generation capacity...

Jal Jeevan Mission empowering women in rural areas: PM Modi

NATIONAL 0
New Delhi, Dec 12: Jal Jeevan Mission is facilitating...
Load more

© 2024 The Shillong Times. All Rights Reserved | Crafted with IndoAge