India’s maritime history was neglected for decades: Sarbananda Sonowal

New Delhi, Dec 12: Union Minister Sarbananda Sonowal on Thursday said that India’s maritime history was neglected for decades under the previous governments. The two-day-long India Maritime Heritage Conclave (IMHC) drew a successful closure in the national capital today as the maiden conclave attempt to revive the academic focus on India’s maritime history.

“India has a rich legacy of maritime history. But, unfortunately, for decades, it remained neglected. With the successful hosting of the maiden India Maritime Heritage Conclave (IMHC), the Central government is making an earnest attempt to revive the academic focus on India’s maritime legacy. The engaging brainstorming among maritime experts from leading maritime nations of the world is a testament to how we can revive, recite and repurpose our maritime history for attempting to find sustainable solutions for contemporary challenges,” the minister said.

The conclave was attended by global experts and academicians from 11 nations to present, deliberate and attempt to find sustainable solutions to the contemporary challenges in the maritime sector of the world.

While India remained in focus, the global historians and maritime experts put an onus on the country’s more than 5,000-year-old history for shared growth at the conclave. Sonowal said that India’s maritime rise is a testament to the nation’s progress and resurgence as a major global power.

“From enhanced port operations and logistics to mega-infrastructure development, India is earning global recognition as it aims to become a major maritime nation by 2030,” the minister said. He added that the exploration of our rich maritime history, especially with the upcoming National Maritime Heritage Complex (NMHC) in Lothal, is reshaping the world’s perspective on India’s shipping sector.

“At IMHC, we are creating an academic platform for the global experts to pool in their knowledge and apply it eventually to problem-solving keeping the best interests of humanity with sustainable usage of our oceans,” he added.

Prominent maritime nations, including Greece, Italy, and the UK, have joined hands to celebrate India’s rich maritime heritage, underscoring its global significance. With historical ties tracing back to the Indus Valley Civilisation, this collaboration highlights how the world is rediscovering Bharat’s unique naval legacy.

The upcoming National Maritime Heritage Complex (NMHC) in Lothal – home to the world’s first manmade dock – marks a milestone in celebrating India’s maritime legacy.

