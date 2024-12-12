Thursday, December 12, 2024
MEGHALAYA

Two-time MDC Victor Rani back to Congress fold

By: From Our Correspondent

Date:

From Our Correspondent
NONGPOH, Dec 11: The Congress party in Jirang constituency received a significant boost with the formal induction of Victor Rani, a two-time MDC, who recently left the National People’s Party (NPP). The induction ceremony was held at Byrnihat on Wednesday in the presence of senior party leaders and supporters.
Victor Rani was welcomed into the Congress by MG Kharshanlor, president of the Ri-Bhoi District Congress Committee (RBDCC), along with Rocky A Marwein, the Congress MDC candidate for Umsning; Phrangsngi Syngkli, president of the Jirang Block Congress Committee (JBCC); Adrian Chyne Mylliemngap, president of the Meghalaya Pradesh Youth Congress (MPYC); and other prominent leaders.
In his address, Rani cited internal politics within the NPP Jirang Block as the main reason for his departure. He accused certain party members of conspiring to deny him the NPP ticket for the upcoming elections, even approaching NPP state president Prestone Tynsong to undermine his candidacy.
“It pains me to share that on November 9, 2024, during a Block Committee meeting at 9 Mer (9 Mile), members of the NPP Jirang Block unexpectedly declared that I should be replaced as the MDC candidate. They claimed public opinion in rural villages was against me,” Rani stated.
Rani also highlighted an incident during the NPP State Level Meeting on November 29, 2024, where his candidacy was questioned. Though his name was initially included in the list of recommended candidates, Jirang MLA Sosthenes Sohtun clarified that the recommendation was verbal and not official, further casting doubt on his position.
Leaders of the Ri Bhoi District Congress expressed enthusiasm about Rani’s return. They recalled that he had won the 2014 MDC election as a Congress candidate before joining the NPP and securing a second term in 2019. His return, they noted, would significantly enhance the Congress’s prospects in Jirang.
“This is a pivotal moment for the Congress in Jirang. We are confident that Victor Rani’s leadership and experience will bolster our party’s strength and pave the way for victory in the 2025 MDC election,” the Congress leaders stated.

