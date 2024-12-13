Friday, December 13, 2024
spot_img
NATIONALNews Alert

No information on Rohingyas living near IB in J&K: BSF

By: Agencies

Date:

Share post:

spot_img
spot_img

Jammu, Dec 13:  Border Security Force (BSF) IG Jammu Frontier D.K. Boora said on Friday that there is no information about Rohingyas living near the international border (IB) in J&K. The top BSF official also ruled out the possibility of any unidentified person roaming near the IB without the knowledge of the BSF.

“Border has always been sensitive and we keep a close watch on the situation irrespective of what happens in Bangladesh or elsewhere. We do not have any information about Rohingyas living near the IB in Jammu.

The entire border is under strict surveillance of BSF and other agencies while border police also plays an important role in the hinterland,” the officer said. He also ruled out any attempt by Rohingyas or Bangladeshis to cross the IB to enter Pakistan. He did not agree that a large number of labourers were working close to the IB without proper verification of their antecedents.

“You may feel that their verification has not been done, but the reality is otherwise. The secret services or the police continue to do that work and the people hiring them for work have to report to the police and get their verification done. So, there is no such situation that unidentified people are roaming near the border and no one knows about it,” he said.

He refused to comment on the situation along the Bangladesh border, saying: “We have no direct role in its security as far as the Jammu border is concerned, it has always been sensitive irrespective of what happens in Bangladesh or elsewhere. Keeping that in mind, we keep a close watch and increase over-deployment as per the requirement.”

The BSF officer said adding that there was no instance reported anywhere in Jammu when any person posing as insane crossed into this side from Pakistan and returned back. “As far as drug smuggling is concerned, the police and all other security agencies are working hard to counter the menace and have managed to control it,” he said.

Additional deployments of the security forces have been made in J&K to check border incursions and also deal with terrorism in the hinterland in synergy with the army and the local police.

IANS

Previous article
Gaganyaan mission: ISRO moves 1st solid motor segment to launch complex
Next article
Assam govt carries out eviction drive in Goalpara district
spot_img
spot_img

Related articles

NATIONAL

Sikkim CM takes stock of preparedness of Maghey Mela

Gangtok, Dec 13:  Sikkim Chief Minister Prem Singh Tamang chaired a meeting for the celebration of the upcoming...
INTERNATIONAL

Economic and digital corridors to maritime connectivity, India and Italy building vision for future, says Italian Ambassador

New Delhi, Dec 13: India and Italy continue to work towards enhancing collaboration in maritime and land infrastructure...
MEGHALAYA

3 Cong MDCs withdraw support to NPP-led KHDF in KHADC

  Shillong, Dec 14: The three Congress MDCs on Friday finally withdrew support from the NPP led Khasi Hills...
NATIONAL

India has become world’s 3rd largest domestic aviation hub in last 10 years: Union Minister

Kolkata, Dec 13: Civil Aviation Minister Kinjarapu Rammohan Naidu on Friday said that in the last 10 years,...

Follow us

Stay connected with us on social media for the latest updates, promotions, and wellness inspiration.

About Us

The Shillong Times first appeared as a tabloid weekly on 10th August 1945 under the editorship of Late Sudhindra Bhusan Chaudhuri. In 1958 it was converted to a Daily. Owing to financial constraints, within six months it reverted back to a weekly.

Latest news

Sikkim CM takes stock of preparedness of Maghey Mela

NATIONAL 0
Gangtok, Dec 13:  Sikkim Chief Minister Prem Singh Tamang...

Economic and digital corridors to maritime connectivity, India and Italy building vision for future, says Italian Ambassador

INTERNATIONAL 0
New Delhi, Dec 13: India and Italy continue to...

3 Cong MDCs withdraw support to NPP-led KHDF in KHADC

MEGHALAYA 0
  Shillong, Dec 14: The three Congress MDCs on Friday...
Load more

Popular news

Sikkim CM takes stock of preparedness of Maghey Mela

NATIONAL 0
Gangtok, Dec 13:  Sikkim Chief Minister Prem Singh Tamang...

Economic and digital corridors to maritime connectivity, India and Italy building vision for future, says Italian Ambassador

INTERNATIONAL 0
New Delhi, Dec 13: India and Italy continue to...

3 Cong MDCs withdraw support to NPP-led KHDF in KHADC

MEGHALAYA 0
  Shillong, Dec 14: The three Congress MDCs on Friday...
Load more

© 2024 The Shillong Times. All Rights Reserved | Crafted with IndoAge